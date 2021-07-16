Eighmey signs contract extension through 2024

The 2020-21 NCAA Division II World Exposure Women’s College Basketball Head Coach of the Year, Eighmey has 113 wins at UNK, has seen her team finish in the top eight in the MIAA every year, and become the first female head coach to win the MIAA tourney in 23 years.

“Carrie is a proven winner. Her passion for leading and hunger for excellence has led to a remarkable turnaround in the program, putting them among the elite in NCAA Division II,” Bauer said. “Not only does Carrie know how to teach the game, but she’s a tremendous role model and mentor for young women and an outstanding ambassador for the university. We are proud to have her at the helm, and we look forward to many more successful seasons.”

The new contract took effect on April 1 with Eighmey receiving additional compensation for serving as the Loper Women Leadership Mentor. In this new capacity she will work with female UNK head, assistant and graduate assistant coaches.

“We have experienced a steadfast support from our administration, boosters and fans as we have worked to steadily and gradually build this program into what it is today. We absolutely love being a part of this community and we’re looking forward to the continued success of the Loper women’s basketball program,” Eighmey said.

The Lopers return the majority of their roster from last year’s nationally ranked squad. UNK opens the season Nov. 12 against Minnesota-Crookston in Maryville, Mo.