Effort there, but W escapes Lopers

KEARNEY — Again, the Lopers were right there, on the precipice of a major upset, locked in a tooth-and-nail battle with the two-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri Bearcats.

Then, again, the last few minutes belonged to the foe, who went away with a 77-67 victory and eliminated UNK from the MIAA Tournament.

Ten MIAA teams have nine conference wins to their credit. UNK has seven with only one game left to play.

“I felt like our kids competed their tails off,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “Obviously, we were right there at the under 5-minute timeout. Then they did what Northwest does. They find ways to stretch it. They found kind of a soft spot in our defense with the penetration … and we just couldn’t get it stopped.”

The Bearcats (24-5 overall, 17-4 MIAA) led 61-59 when a charging foul on lay-in led to the officials’ timeout and Northwest Missouri responded with a decisive 11-2 run.

Leading up to that point, UNK (11-16, 7-14) had been every bit the equal to the Bearcats. The first half included 10 lead changes and ended in a 31-31 tie.

The Bearcats rolled out to a nine-point lead in the first four minutes of the second half, but UNK came back. The game would be tied seven more times in the second half before Northwest Missouri put together the late run.

Wes Dreamer, a 6-7 sophomore from Lincoln East, scored nine of his 14 points in the last five minutes. Trevor Hudgins, the reigning NCAA Division II Player of the Year, scored four of his team-high 24 points at the tail end of the game.

“They have two things going for them. For one thing, they have one of the best players in the country in Trevor Hudgins and … it’s pick your poison. If you play off of him, he’s going to hit the three. If you push up and try to take the three away from, he’s got the ability to blow by and he finishes really well at the rim,” Lofton said.

Dreamer was another problem, setting high screens to get Hudgins open.

“If you stay to stop the ball, he pops out and hits the three. If you get out to take the three away from him, Hudgins blows by for a layup,” Lofton said.

Throw in another 18 points from Diego Bernard and the Bearcats had a winning formula that offset a determined Loper team led by David Simental, who scored UNK’s first 12 points on his way to a game-high 27 points. Winston Cook came off the bench to score 11 while Austin Luger and Parker Badding added 10 points each.

Luger completed a double-double with 11 rebounds.

“They’ve been the dominant team in our conference forever and our kids stood up to them,” Lofton said. “When your kids give everything they have and they come up short, as a coach, you can’t help proud of them. … Parker was fighting his backside off. David’s fighting his backside off. Austin’s fighting his backside off. Everybody’s fighting, so when they do that, I guess you’ve got to tip your hat, shake the hand of the opposing coach and then go in and go on.”

But again, the Lopers didn’t make big plays when they needed them, missing free throws and allowing Northwest Missouri to extend possessions with offensive rebounds. The Lopers also lost Darrian Nebeker to foul trouble as he sat out nearly 18 minutes.

“We had a stretch there where we were getting stops and they were coming up with pretty tough rebounds. That hurt having Darrian, who tends to rebound well for us on the bench. Obviously, we had a guard in that spot now and they punished us for it,” Lofton said.

UNK wraps up the regular season on Friday when they host Missouri Western.