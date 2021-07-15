Despite pandemic, UNK swim team sees growth

KEARNEY — Coach Becky O’Connell says the University of Nebraska at Kearney swimming team is going places.
And they’re traveling in style.
“I started out my first two years I drove everybody in the van. It was kind of like a little sectional team. I drove everybody,” O’Connell said. “Now we’re on a bus with Wi-Fi and we’re just moving up.”
The signs are there. The roster is growing. The swimmers are posting faster times. And the team has been more competitive.
UNK finished seventh in the eight-team field at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference championships.
“We did great at RMAC. We actually didn’t take last … and that’s the first time in I don’t know how long,” O’Connell said. “So we are going to try to continue to move up the ladder. We would love to qualify for nationals, get some kids there whether it’s relays or individuals, so we’re really shooting for that.”
Numbers is a good place to start.
When O’Connell took over four years ago, the program ended the year with eight swimmers on the roster. The team grew to 11 the next year, then to 13. She expects to have 20-22 on the team this year, and next year the goal is to have 35 on the team.
“I’ve met with these 2022 (recruits) already. They want to sign right now. … I would say six, eight, 10 are already ready to sign, so we’re thrilled about that,” O’Connell said. “Then the 2023s are hanging out there.
“We have girls that are coming from Nebraska, which is awesome, but we also have a lot of Kansas. A lot of Colorado girls that are looking at us. We’ve even got some as far as Alaska.”
Kearney’s can-do attitude, it’s Midwestern values and it’s support for the University has sparked the resurgence in the desire to join the swim team.
“This community is just so welcoming. … When I talk with parents, they just really want their kids to feel at home and this is a very feel-at-home place,” O’Connell said. “People feel very safe about Kearney. That’s another thing that I think we have going for us,”
And the coronavirus pandemic reminded athletes in all sports how much they appreciated those activities and how much they missed them when those activities were taken away.
“I really think that athletes are wanting to take advantage of opportunities right now. They’ve seen what got taken away from them and they’re ready to go for new things,” she said.
That desire has led them to pursue opportunities with the UNK swim team.
The shutdown
The pandemic didn’t come without some hardships for the Loper swim team.
The season had ended when the shutdown came in March 2020, but it still brought a shocking end to what the team was trying to accomplish.
“I literally saw their taillights driving away. It was the weirdest feeling in my life. I mean, I couldn’t believe that they were all just gone,” O’Connell said.
Zoom calls followed. Swimmers and coaches changed their training and preparations. And they persevered.
“I learned how strong they are and how strong I am, and that we can do this,” she said.
This past season the team achieved many of its goals, but they dealt with a number of new and unexpected challenges.
Protocols and precautions UNK put in place allowed the team to travel and host meets. When teams canceled or meets had to be altered, the responsibility fell on the shoulders of other teams.
“We were able to travel, we were able to do things some teams were not. Some teams were not able to come to us because of various reasons — couldn’t stay in hotels, couldn’t be on the bus, you know I heard every different thing and I was just glad that we were able to make it through those,” O’Connell said.
However, the team wasn’t immune to the disease. They faced lockdowns and quarantines. Some of the swimmers caught the virus and endured symptoms that had to be dealt with.
“We honestly had … two or three athletes that got pretty sick and got well,” O’Connell said. “But it does affect them, especially in swimming with breathing and the lungs and some things.
“They recovered and they still competed and did awesome and I’m so proud of them, But honestly, I saw them physically lose weight, and just struggle a little bit.”
The athletes also struggled dealing with COVID while away from their families, however, O’Connell said the team came together and worked together to overcome the challenges.
“I just was thrilled with the response and the way that things went despite everything,” she said. “It was a year of trust and having faith and that’s hard for athletes because they want everything exactly like they have it lined up and that just didn’t always work out for us. But we just pulled together and did a great job.”
The season did not go off without some disappointments. One thing few outside the team would realize was the breaking of the link between the team and the community. In particular, the swimmers love working with the little kids club, an activity that was shut off.
But those type of activities are hopefully behind the Lopers.
“We just had a Zoom meeting with them on Sunday night and they are so ready to go again. They’re so ready to get going. … I really feel like these girls coming on are feeling we’re special. We are great and we are going to do great things,” O’Connell said.