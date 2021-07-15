Despite pandemic, UNK swim team sees growth

“I literally saw their taillights driving away. It was the weirdest feeling in my life. I mean, I couldn’t believe that they were all just gone,” O’Connell said.

Zoom calls followed. Swimmers and coaches changed their training and preparations. And they persevered.

“I learned how strong they are and how strong I am, and that we can do this,” she said.

This past season the team achieved many of its goals, but they dealt with a number of new and unexpected challenges.

Protocols and precautions UNK put in place allowed the team to travel and host meets. When teams canceled or meets had to be altered, the responsibility fell on the shoulders of other teams.

“We were able to travel, we were able to do things some teams were not. Some teams were not able to come to us because of various reasons — couldn’t stay in hotels, couldn’t be on the bus, you know I heard every different thing and I was just glad that we were able to make it through those,” O’Connell said.

However, the team wasn’t immune to the disease. They faced lockdowns and quarantines. Some of the swimmers caught the virus and endured symptoms that had to be dealt with.