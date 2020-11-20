Depth crucial as UNK women squash Hornets

Jobe, Emporia’s sophomore guard, hit the Lopers for 22 points. She had half the Hornets’ points in a 14-0 run in the third quarter. That spurt turned an 8-point UNK lead into a 6-point deficit that the Lopers couldn’t erase until Dreckman scored her only points of the game.

“Emporia usually is a zone team but they played a lot of man tonight. They didn’t have all of their size available and had a couple kids that weren’t playing, so they had a shorter bench,” Eighmey said. “They usually play up-tempo, full-court press everywhere play zone, and so we were ready for that. So we kind of had to pivot in the middle of the game and … go against what our our game plan was for the night.”

Led by graduate student point guard Haley Simental, the Lopers built a 10-point lead early. She hit three 3-pointers in the first 11 minutes as UNK forged a 23-13 lead.

But four 3-pointers by Emporia’s Daley Handy and Kali Martin brought the Hornets back into the game that swayed back and forth.

“Anytime you can beat Emporia, it’s a really great day, We have a ton of respect for them. They know how to win and they have great tradition,” Eighmey said. “It’s one that our kids were really looking forward to.”