Depth crucial as UNK women squash Hornets

KEARNEY — In the end, depth paid off.
Outscoring Emporia State 11-3 in the last 7 minutes, the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team pulled out a 59-54 victory over the Hornets.
The first game of the season for both teams, it matched the team picked by the coaches to win the MIAA championship, Emporia State, against the Lopers, who were picked second.
UNK’s advantage proved to be its depth.
“They had several kids play 40 (minutes) … a couple high 30s,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “I mean, they had a lot of their players playing a lot of minutes.”
Eight Hornets saw action. Five scored. Three fouled out.
And, considering few teams have had the opportunity to scrimmage often because of the cornavirus, UNK’s usage of 11 players paid off.
Back-to-back baskets by Madison Dreckman gave the Lopers a 50-49 lead, and a 3-point play by Elisa Backes added to the advantage.
Backes scored five of her seven points in the last 4 minutes as UNK sealed the victory as Emporia State sputtered.
“Down the stretch, our ability to keep subbing and keep bringing in fresh bodies and throwing extra bodies at Tre’Zure Jobe — she’s a phenomenal player — I think was really key for us,” Eighmey said.
Jobe, Emporia’s sophomore guard, hit the Lopers for 22 points. She had half the Hornets’ points in a 14-0 run in the third quarter. That spurt turned an 8-point UNK lead into a 6-point deficit that the Lopers couldn’t erase until Dreckman scored her only points of the game.
“Emporia usually is a zone team but they played a lot of man tonight. They didn’t have all of their size available and had a couple kids that weren’t playing, so they had a shorter bench,” Eighmey said. “They usually play up-tempo, full-court press everywhere play zone, and so we were ready for that. So we kind of had to pivot in the middle of the game and … go against what our our game plan was for the night.”
Led by graduate student point guard Haley Simental, the Lopers built a 10-point lead early. She hit three 3-pointers in the first 11 minutes as UNK forged a 23-13 lead.
But four 3-pointers by Emporia’s Daley Handy and Kali Martin brought the Hornets back into the game that swayed back and forth.
“Anytime you can beat Emporia, it’s a really great day, We have a ton of respect for them. They know how to win and they have great tradition,” Eighmey said. “It’s one that our kids were really looking forward to.”
Simental led the Lopers with 15 points. Shiloh McCook, coming back from missing last year because of injury, added 14 points. Klaire Kirsch snared 10 rebounds.
The Lopers plan to be back in action Saturday afternoon against Washburn. However, Washburn didn’t play its scheduled game at Fort Hays State on Thursday because of COVID-19 protocols.
“I mean, we’re just grateful to be able to play. A few weeks ago, we weren’t sure if it was going to happen and here we are playing,” Eighmey said. “As athletes and as coaches we take for granted the fact that we’re going to show up and we’re going to play games and … we’re going to have fun.
“We’re just grateful to have one day and hopefully we could play our next game and kind of keep moving forward.”
UNK 59, Emporia State 54
Emporia State (0-1)
Handy 4-7 0-0 10, Garcia Laffitte 0-0 0-0 0, Jobe 7-19 7-8 22, Martin 3-9 3-4 11, Sheats 3-8 0-0 6, Hartman 1-10 2-2 5, Weathers 0-1 0-0 0, Tinner 0-2 0-0 0. Total 18-56 12-14 54.
UNK (1-0)
Carlson 2-5 0-3 4, Simental 4-10 4-4 15, Holt 0-3 3-4 3, Kirsch 1-3 0-0 3, Sanger 1-3 2-3 4, McCool 5-11 4-4 14, Backes 3-8 1-1 7, Law 2-8 0-0 5, Bell 0-1 0-0 0, Dreckman 2-6 0-1 4. Total 20-61 14-20 59.
Score by Quarters
ESU13 13 18 10 — 54
UNK 20 12 12 15 — 59
3-pointers — ESU 6-29 ( Martin 2-6, Handy 2-2, Hartman 1-8, Jobe 1-7, Sheats 0-3, Tinner 0-2, Weathers 0-1), UNK 5-23 (Simental 3-6, Law 1-4, Kirsch 1-3, Burns 0-3, Holt 0-2, Dreckman 0-2, Sanger 0-1, MCool 0-1, Bell 0-1). Rebounds — ESU 41 (Handy 8), UNK 43 (Kirsch 10). Assists — ESU 5 (Jobe 22), UNK 16 (Simental 7). Turnovers — ESCU 16, UNK 13. Steals — ESU 7 (Jobe 3), UNK 5 (Backes 2, Law 2). Att. — 125.
