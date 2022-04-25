Defense shines in UNK spring football game

KEARNEY — Spencer Hogeland’s 43-yard field goal with 14 seconds left and into the teeth of a 25-mph wind gave the Gold team a 2-1 victory in Saturday’s Blue/Gold University of Nebraska at Kearney football scrimmage.

Blunted by the winds gusting over 30 mph, and two-hand touch restrictions on the quarterbacks, the offenses has their hands full. And, bearing out Coach Josh Lynn’s promise of improvement on defense, neither team found the end zone.

That left the scoring on the toes of the kickers. All three got a chance to kick for both teams, and when field-goal opportunities came up, each kicker’s chance was worth a point.

Kyle Failing went 2 for 3, making a 44-yarder for the Blue team that was against the wind, and a 32-yarder for the gold going into the wind. That made the halftime score 1-1, and it stayed that way until Hogeland drilled his between the posts.

“I kind of liked the way it ended. ... We let those kickers get out there and try to hit a game-winner,” Coach Josh Lynn said. “Spencer Hogeland, he’s a walk-on kicker from Kearney Catholic, he get up there and hits the game-winner. ... That’s a good experience for him to remember the rest of his life.”

The kicking arrangement wasn’t the only special rule for the day. Referees blew the play dead whenever the defense contacted a quarterback — a rule that takes away a major part of Lynn’s triple-option offense.

Quarterback TJ Davis, runner-up for last year’s Harlon Hill Trophy for Division II’s top player, ran for 4 yards on 3 carries. He was also 0-for-2 passing, into the wind, but only played two series.

However, his backup, Sean Johnson Jr., stood out for the Gold team, rushing for 110 yards on 20 carries. He completed 4 of 9 passes for 27 yards.

“The very first scrimmage we had, he had a rough day. He had maybe the worst spring scrimmage of any quarterback I’ve ever had — (he) threw multiple interceptions, fumbled the ball. Then he came out in the second scrimmage and had zero turnovers, threw the ball well,” Lynn said. “And then he got out there today and really executed the offense. ... I think some of those bigger runs probably go a lot further if we’re not one-hand, two-hand touch on the quarterback,” Lynn said.

The other quarterback, Shaun Ross, had a 21-yard run for the Blue team and Kearney High graduate Miko Maessner ran for 41 yards on five carries.

But most of the flashy performances came by defensive players.

Backup linebacker Amir Abdullah has seven tackles, 2 1/2 for losses.

Sethe Holt had seven tackles.

David Lily had six tackles, two for losses, and two passes broken up..

Tell Spies, CJ Sunui and Jack Johnson were credited with sacks.

Jimmy Harrison and Jacey Nutter each had four tackles and a tackle for loss.

Lynn had two worlds for the defense, excellent and outstanding.

“I think we’ve really upgraded on the defensive front. Those linebackers are playing with a lot of confidence. And then, on the other the other part of that is our secondary. I thought we needed a lot of work coming into the spring with the secondary and those guys have done an incredible job,” he said.