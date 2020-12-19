Defense rolls Loper women past Rogers St.

“Usually at this time of the year teams aren’t where they want to be defensively. But our defense is what we’ve been leaning on,” Eighmey said. “It’s something we can control. It’s a lot of effort, willingness to give energy, be disciplined and takes communication. Our team has continuity and a lot of returners so we’ve kind of picked up from where we left off.”

Off the bench Kansas junior forward Elisa Backes had 12 points, four rebounds, two blocks. She also went 6 of 6 at the line.

“Brooke did a good job of making herself available especially early in the game. Most of her shots came in the first half … if something is working why go away from it,” Eighmey said. “Elisa had a pretty good day too. Offensively she was as good as she has been all year.”

UNK hosts Northeastern State on Sunday afternoon. The RiverHawks (1-4) fell by an 80-60 score Friday night at Fort Hays State.

Balanced attack gives Rogers State men victory

Rogers State’s men shot an even 50 percent from the field and had four starters score in double figures to edge UNK, 66-60, Friday night at the Health & Sports Center.