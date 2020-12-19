Defense rolls Loper women past Rogers St.

KEARNEY — Junior post Brooke Carlson had 19 points and nine rebounds and the University of Nebraska at Kearney once again was stingy on defense to roll past Rogers State, 60-40, Friday night at the UNK Health & Sports Center.
The Lopers (5-0) have now held all five opponents under 54 points with the last three failing to reach 49.
Rogers State, playing without the injured Samariah Thompson, who averages more than 21 points per game, falls to 1-5.
UNK never trailed and roared out to a 21-9 first-quarter lead. The Lopers went inside early and often to Carlson, who attempted a career-high 20 shots. While RSU went on a mini-run in the second quarter to get within five, UNK held a double-digit lead during the final 26 minutes.
“Our offense is a work in progress. It’s slowly getting better but I still don’t think we’re shooting it as well from the perimeter as we will,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “We’re getting open shots but they aren’t falling yet. We had to get a little creative and find some other ways to get shots at the rim.”
Rogers finished 14 of 52 (26.9%) from the field. The Lopers were plus-10 on the glass and tallied 25 points off turnovers.
Led by Carlson, had a 34-12 advantage scoring in the paint.
“Usually at this time of the year teams aren’t where they want to be defensively. But our defense is what we’ve been leaning on,” Eighmey said. “It’s something we can control. It’s a lot of effort, willingness to give energy, be disciplined and takes communication. Our team has continuity and a lot of returners so we’ve kind of picked up from where we left off.”
Off the bench Kansas junior forward Elisa Backes had 12 points, four rebounds, two blocks. She also went 6 of 6 at the line.
“Brooke did a good job of making herself available especially early in the game. Most of her shots came in the first half … if something is working why go away from it,” Eighmey said. “Elisa had a pretty good day too. Offensively she was as good as she has been all year.”
UNK hosts Northeastern State on Sunday afternoon. The RiverHawks (1-4) fell by an 80-60 score Friday night at Fort Hays State.
Balanced attack gives Rogers State men victory
Rogers State’s men shot an even 50 percent from the field and had four starters score in double figures to edge UNK, 66-60, Friday night at the Health & Sports Center.
An NCAA Tournament team a year ago, the Hillcats, improve to 2-4 while the Lopers fall to 1-5. All four of RSU’s losses have come against teams that have spent time in the Top 25 this winter. Meanwhile UNK’s last three losses have been by a combined 16 points.
“We’re right there. It’s a broken record when you look at the last three games. We’re playing some talented teams especially when you look at Central Oklahoma and the size Rogers has,” UNK head coach Kevin Lofton said. “We’re just a play or two away. Some of that is confidence … finding a way to win one of these close ones so the guys that were in development roles last year can start believing in themselves.”
The game featured eight ties and seven lead changes with neither squad holding a double-digit lead. UNK led for 12 minutes in the first half with the ’Cats leading the final 14. An 11-3 spurt made it 50-43 at the 8:46 mark.
UNK, which outrebounded a much bigger Rogers team, hung around and had a three from the right wing with 31 seconds left that would’ve made it a one-point deficit. However, the ball hit iron and RSU sunk the subsequent free throws to push its lead to 64-58.
Senior wing Brewster Peacock had 10 of his team-high 14 points in the second half with guards Darraja Parnell and Devin Pullum each scoring 10 and combining for 10 assists. Sophomore guard Jett Sternberger had 13 points and two of RSU’s four threes.
Alliance senior Austin Luger had 17 points for the Lopers and senior guard Jake Walker had 13 points.
The Lopers host Northeastern State at 3 p.m. Sunday. The RiverHawks fell to 1-4 as they lost at Fort Hays State Friday night, 81-76.
