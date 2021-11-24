Defense, depth on display in UNK women's win over College of St. Mary

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team showed off its defense and depth Wednesday afternoon.

Eleven Lopers wrote their name in the scoring column and their defense confounded College of St. Mary in a 59-34 victory in front of a sparse crowd at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

St. Mary nipped on the Lopers’ heels for a little more than a quarter, training 15-12 a fraction over two minutes in the second quarter. By halftime, St. Mary was still stuck on 12 and the Flames had committed 14 turnovers.

“It was a solid effort defensively,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “We were able to defend without fouling and that’s kind of been something that we’ve been emphasizing ... and they only shot six free throws.

“When you hold a team to 34, you give yourself a pretty good chance to win the game regardless of how your offensive game is going.”

College of St. Mary shot 29 percent from the floor and finished with 22 turnovers. No CSM player scored more than seven points.

The Flames came into the game with an 8-1 record, but after the second-quarter shutdown, didn’t challenge the Lopers and Eighmey took a long, hard look and what she has on the bench.