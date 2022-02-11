Day 2 at RMAC rough on UNK swimmers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney swim team sits in sixth place with an even 100 points after two days of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships in Grand Junction, Colo.

The four-day meet started Wednesday morning and runs until Saturday night.

UNK broke three-school records on Wednesday and was aiming for more but the 400-medley relay team was disqualified for an early start on one leg. That cost the Lopers some team points but they are still ahead of Adams State (52) and right behind Colorado State-Pueblo (131).

CMU (643.5) is well ahead of the field with Colorado School of Mines in second (385.5).

UNK senior Claire Nash was one of six UNK entries in the 200-meter freestyle and she ended up in 12th place (1:56.06) after being 11th in prelims. Her times are close to her own school-record of 1:55.38, set in January 2021.

Freshman Madison Kathol had a season-best 2:00.87 in prelims, good for 23rd and seventh in school history.