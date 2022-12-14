Davis: UNK football players shocked by coach Josh Lynn's departure

KEARNEY – Stunned silence filled the room when Josh Lynn informed the University of Nebraska at Kearney football players that he would no longer be their football coach.

“It was a big shocker for all of us,” All-American quarterback TJ Davis said. “Everybody was shocked. Nobody knew what to say.”

Lynn said the meeting with the players Tuesday afternoon was the most difficult part of the day when he announced his resignation as the football team’s head coach.

“Oh my gosh, it was awful,” he aid. “Those kids … that’s one thing I can say, we always had great kids here, and they still have great kids. What they’ve done in the last couple years is pretty remarkable and it’s all a credit to them.”

Lynn said he assured the players that his decision had nothing to do with them. Instead, it was a career move for him, and the UNK administration “did everything they could” to keep him here.

Lynn, who promoted the UNK program with the phrase, “The Rise,” is confident the Lopers will enjoiy continued success after his departure.

Athletic Director Marc Bauer “is going to do a great job. The chancellor, … I really think they’ll keep going here,” Lynn said. “They’ll move fast on a new coach and hopefully sustain this thing.”

Davis said he hopes UNK will find a coach who will build on what Lynn has been accomplished. Someone who is a player’s coach, who’s willing to come in and keep things going.

Lynn’s rare option offensive scheme has found a match in Davis, who has used his skill to rank as one of the most prolific rushing quarterbacks in college football. His skills in Lynn’s offense have made Davis a finalist for the Harlon Hill Award, Division II’s version of the Heisman Trophy, for the second straight year.

Davis has indicated he plans to return for his extra season the NCAA has granted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As of right now, yeah. … I’ll have to discuss with my family what the future has, but right now, yes,” he said of his plans to return. “I’m still a football player. Regardless of what system it is I feel like I can adapt either way. I’m already looking forward to what’s next.”

A sports management major, Davis plans to graduate in May and will serve an internship with the UNK athletic department this spring.

His role as an intern will be observing and assisting Assistant Athletic Director Jake Greco in facilities and event management.

He said he will definitely be interested in the coaching search “but it’s not really my part.”