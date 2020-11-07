Davis, option game click in Lopers' 45-35 win over Chadron State

“The other thing I was extremely proud of was the big plays with the pass. We had a passing touchdown and we had a big wheel route to Joe Stiffend there in the second half. ... That was a huge play, 59 yards into the wind, and executed perfectly by T.J. and a good job by Joe Stiffend reeling it in,” Lynn said. “Once again, I say it all the time, we were better when we can pick when we throw, not when we have to throw.

“We were running the short side of the field there and we knew that we probably had a shot in there with the play-action game and it worked out.”

Davis was 2-for-5 passing, with the other completion a 27-yard touchdown to D’angelo Shepherd in the third quarter.

The Eagles capped the scoring with a 17-yard touchdown pass with 5:27 left. Eagles quarterback Dalton Holst completed 22 of 33 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns.

Loper fans also got to see backup quarterback Riley Harms play two series. He rushed for 84 yards on nine carries, including a 29-yard run and he was the team’s third-leading rusher.

Lynn said the plan coming into the game was to give Harms a chance to play some full series.