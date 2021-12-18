David Simental sparks Loper surge in win over Newman

KEARNEY — This one didn’t go down to the wire, even though it looked for a while that it could.
A 20-point University of Nebraska at Kearney lead had been trimmed to five with almost seven minutes still to play. But the Lopers answered with a 16-1 run over the next five minutes to pull away for a 79-64 win over the Newman Jets.
“It was kind of a Jekyll and Hyde game,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “We found a way to be up by seven (at halftime). ... Then we came out and spurted on them and just when you feel comfortable and you’re thinking, ‘Hey, OK, this going to be one that we will be able to coast on in, they got loose in transition and we didn’t communicate well and we didn’t match up. ... So then you’re nervous.”
But UNK had David Simental.
The transfer from Colorado State-Pueblo scored eight of his game-high 26 points during the Lopers’ late run. His two free throws at the 6:40 mark were followed by a follow shot and a layup by Sean Evans.
Darrian Nebeker followed with a basket to make it a 13-point lead. Then, after the nation’s leading free-throw shooter, Newman’s Stevie Strong missed for the first time this year, Simental followed with back-to-back threes to make it an 18-point lead.
“Thank goodness for David Simental. He really kind of stepped up and took the game over and helped us get back into a little bit of a comfort zone,” Lofton said.
Nebeker, who finished with 10 points and nine rebounds, scored with 1:54 left to get the lead back to 20 points.
The Lopers (5-5 overall, 1-3 MIAA) made a similar run that started with a three-pointer by Austin Luger with 1:29 left in the first half . His three-pointer seven minutes into the second half gave UNK its first 20-point lead. He finished with 14 points and eight rebounds, making three threes.
Strong led the Jets (3-7, 0-5) with 24 points.
For the Lopers, the win was “huge,” according to Lofton, because it gets the team’s record back to .500 and gives them a win in the conference.
“If you lose that one, now you go two games below .500 and you’re oh-fer in conference with honestly, probably the most talented team in our league coming in here on Sunday, so you would be in a real bad place,” he said. “So you have confidence now, two (consecutive) wins under our belt, and a little momentum going into that game.
“I think we have a group that is going to come out and scrap and give themselves a chance here on Sunday.”