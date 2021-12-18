David Simental sparks Loper surge in win over Newman

KEARNEY — This one didn’t go down to the wire, even though it looked for a while that it could.

A 20-point University of Nebraska at Kearney lead had been trimmed to five with almost seven minutes still to play. But the Lopers answered with a 16-1 run over the next five minutes to pull away for a 79-64 win over the Newman Jets.

“It was kind of a Jekyll and Hyde game,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “We found a way to be up by seven (at halftime). ... Then we came out and spurted on them and just when you feel comfortable and you’re thinking, ‘Hey, OK, this going to be one that we will be able to coast on in, they got loose in transition and we didn’t communicate well and we didn’t match up. ... So then you’re nervous.”

But UNK had David Simental.

The transfer from Colorado State-Pueblo scored eight of his game-high 26 points during the Lopers’ late run. His two free throws at the 6:40 mark were followed by a follow shot and a layup by Sean Evans.