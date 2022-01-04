David Simental nets 30 but UNK Lopers fall in double-overtime game

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Six players reached double figures and Northeastern State finished on a 7-0 run to defeated the University of Nebraska at Kearney 97-90 in double overtime Monday afternoon at Tahlequah.
The RiverHawks, who had lost seven straight to UNK at home, improve to 8-5 (3-4 MIAA) and to 5-1 in Tahlequah. UNK falls to 5-8 (1-6) which includes four setbacks by fewer than 11 points.
“I thought we played better than Saturday (at Rogers State). That was the number one goal coming into today,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN Radio postgame show. “Northeastern has had some impressive wins including at Washburn so we knew they were a good opponent. Our kids came in a battled and we gave ourselves multiple opportunities throughout regulation and in both overtimes. We just couldn’t make that one play that we needed to make that would’ve won us the game.”
The Lopers, playing their first double-overtime game since the famed 2003 NCAA Central Regional final win over Metro State, was poised to steal one, leading 70-67 with 21 seconds left in regulation after two free throws from point guard David Simental.
Over the first 40 minutes neither team held a lead of more than seven points with the game featuring an unprecedented 23 lead changes and 11 ties.
Northeastern State made only one triple in the first half but made seven over the final 30 minutes. Grad transfer Tylor Arnold hit one of his three treys to put the RiverHawks up 65-63 with 1:42 left.
After UNK responded with a 7-2 run, sophomore Christian Cook tied things up with 12 seconds left with a three from the left wing.
Simental had a chance to win it but his contested layup hit the backboard and then iron as the buzzer sounded.
UNK rallied from deficits of 78-72 and 80-74 in the first OT to force another five minutes. A 6-0 closing spurt featured a Simental runner and four Loper free throws. This time, with things tied at 80, NSU had a chance to win but post Emeka Obukwelu misfired on a shot in the lane with time winding down.
UNK’s Darrian Nebeker, who was dinged with a third foul early in the second half, gave the Lopers an 81-80 lead to start the second extra session. However, he and senior post Austin Luger fouled out, giving NSU a huge size advantage. The ‘Hawks sunk two freebies after Nebeker’s fifth foul to move ahead 84-81. UNK tied the game at 90 with 1:28 remaining but the ‘Hawks knocked down a corner three and then turned a Loper turnover into two made free throws and a 95-90 cushion with 26 seconds remaining.
Simental finished with a game-high 30 points, making 14 of 15 free-throw shots and seven baskets.
Nebeker had the hot hand before foul trouble set in and ended with a career-best 25 points. He was 9 of 18 from the floor and 6 of 7 at the line while also having six rebounds and five assists.
For Northeastern State, Rashard Perkins netted 24 points and Arnold had 20. Each had nine rebounds.
UNK, going 24 of 28 at the line, also got 11 points from freshman Sean Evans. Luger finished with 10 points and 15 rebounds for his fifth career double-double.