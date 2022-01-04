David Simental nets 30 but UNK Lopers fall in double-overtime game

Northeastern State made only one triple in the first half but made seven over the final 30 minutes. Grad transfer Tylor Arnold hit one of his three treys to put the RiverHawks up 65-63 with 1:42 left.

After UNK responded with a 7-2 run, sophomore Christian Cook tied things up with 12 seconds left with a three from the left wing.

Simental had a chance to win it but his contested layup hit the backboard and then iron as the buzzer sounded.

UNK rallied from deficits of 78-72 and 80-74 in the first OT to force another five minutes. A 6-0 closing spurt featured a Simental runner and four Loper free throws. This time, with things tied at 80, NSU had a chance to win but post Emeka Obukwelu misfired on a shot in the lane with time winding down.

UNK’s Darrian Nebeker, who was dinged with a third foul early in the second half, gave the Lopers an 81-80 lead to start the second extra session. However, he and senior post Austin Luger fouled out, giving NSU a huge size advantage. The ‘Hawks sunk two freebies after Nebeker’s fifth foul to move ahead 84-81. UNK tied the game at 90 with 1:28 remaining but the ‘Hawks knocked down a corner three and then turned a Loper turnover into two made free throws and a 95-90 cushion with 26 seconds remaining.