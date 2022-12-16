 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Daruis Swanson named to AP All-American team

  • 0

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney redshirt senior strong safety Darius Swanson has made the Associated Press Division II All-American team.

darius_swanson_8197.jpg

Swanson

Swanson was selected for the first team and is the first Loper to garner AP honors since linebacker Tyke Kozeal in 2016. Swanson is the 13th Loper since 1973, and the third defensive player, to be named an AP All-American.

Named to the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association All-American team for a second straight year earlier this week, the co-captain had another strong year for the Lopers. He registered 66 tackles (39 solo), broke up eight passes, had three interceptions for 44 yards and a touchdown and forced two fumbles.

Missing the last game of the year due to injury, Swanson led UNK in interceptions and passes defended, was tied for the lead in passes broken up and ranked fourth in tackles.

People are also reading…

He was part of a defense that held seven opponents under 19 points. Swanson, who'll use his COVID year to play at FBS-member Tulane next season, ranks 24th in UNK history in career tackles with 190 (121 solo). The soon-to-be UNK graduate also had seven career interceptions and 16 career pass break-ups.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lopers place 16 at Fort Hays meet

Lopers place 16 at Fort Hays meet

The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team had 16 placers at the annual Bob Smith Open hosted by Fort Hays State University.

UNK women extend win streak to nine

UNK women extend win streak to nine

Pulling away in the second and third quarters, the Lopers won their eighth straight game, taking down the RiverHawks 79-45 Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa signs 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News