Daruis Swanson named to AP All-American team

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney redshirt senior strong safety Darius Swanson has made the Associated Press Division II All-American team.

Swanson was selected for the first team and is the first Loper to garner AP honors since linebacker Tyke Kozeal in 2016. Swanson is the 13th Loper since 1973, and the third defensive player, to be named an AP All-American.

Named to the Division II Conference Commissioner's Association All-American team for a second straight year earlier this week, the co-captain had another strong year for the Lopers. He registered 66 tackles (39 solo), broke up eight passes, had three interceptions for 44 yards and a touchdown and forced two fumbles.

Missing the last game of the year due to injury, Swanson led UNK in interceptions and passes defended, was tied for the lead in passes broken up and ranked fourth in tackles.

He was part of a defense that held seven opponents under 19 points. Swanson, who'll use his COVID year to play at FBS-member Tulane next season, ranks 24th in UNK history in career tackles with 190 (121 solo). The soon-to-be UNK graduate also had seven career interceptions and 16 career pass break-ups.