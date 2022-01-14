Darrian Nebeker’s late jumper lifts Loper men to victory

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Senior forward Darrian Nebeker hit a 17-footer from the left wing with four seconds left to help the University of Nebraska at Kearney edge Missouri Western, 81-79, Thursday night in St. Joseph, Mo.

The Lopers (6-9, 2-7) stopped a four-game losing streak while the Griffons (8-9, 4-5) lost a fifth straight. “We were tired of losing and needed that desperately,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN radio post-game radio show. “The guys just found a way. Sometimes when a team (Mo West) has some key players out, the pressure is off them. It frees them just to play and that’s what they started doing. We got tight a little but we found our way out of it.”

Missouri Western was minus two of its top three scorers and fell behind 30-7 midway through the first half. The Lopers shot 63% (15 of 24) over the first 20 minutes to get out to that lead.

The Griffons cut the elad to 41-35 at the break. Making 56% (18 of 32) of their second-half shots, the Griffons not only whittled down the deficit but took a 77-76 lead after a Reese Glover basket with 1:02 remaining. UNK had led by as many as 13 in the second half.