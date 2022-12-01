Cyza, Sterling earn All-American honors from volleyball coaches association

KEARNEY — Senior outside hitter Emersen Cyza and senior middle blocker Bailee Sterling have been named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association Division II All-American team.

Cyza was selected to the second team while Sterling earned honorable mention. Both could take advantage of their COVID year and return to the Lopers next year.

Beginning her career at Wyoming, Cyza has led UNK in kills and kills per set each of the past two seasons. She becomes the fifth outside hitter in the Rick Squiers era (1999-pre) to earn AVCA All-American honors.

Up to 1,002 kills in college, Cyza averaged 3.92 kills per set this year. The average ranks sixth best in school history and is the highest in 16 years. She also hit .273, had 17 matches with at least 15 kills and was second on UNK in solo blocks (14).

Sterling, who began her career at Northern Colorado, is the ninth middle in the Squiers era to earn AVCA All-American honors. The two-year starter came in at 2.76 kills and 0.88 blocks per set while hitting .311.

She ranked first on the team in blocks, was second in kills and attack percentage and served 27 aces.

UNK went 28-6 during the recently completed season, reaching the MIAA Tournament finals and advancing to the NCAA Tournament for a 23rd straight year.