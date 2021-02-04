COVID rules limit number of UNK football recruits

KEARNEY — Stressing quality, not quantity, University of Nebraska at Kearney football coach Josh Lynn announced the Lopers’ recruiting class Wednesday.

A few fewer than 30, the group includes four transfers announced earlier with a little more than 20 high school seniors.

“I’m extremely happy. It’s not the biggest class that we’ve had since we’ve been here ... but I’m really happy with the quality of players that we got. I really believe that just overall from top to bottom, with the scholarship kids that we signed, this is the best quality class that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said.

The COVID-19 pandemic played a part in limiting the size of the recruiting class. The NCAA awarded all players an extra year of eligibility and Lynn said most of this year’s seniors will return.

“With scholarship money ... you bank on your seniors leaving, and freeing up money for your incoming freshman class. ... The money was short this year because no seniors are leaving and that’s also a really good problem to have,” Lynn said.

The recruits overwhelmingly come from Nebraska and have a rare and distinct metropolitan flavor with several from the Omaha and Lincoln areas — areas UNK hasn’t been successful recruiting for many years.