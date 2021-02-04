COVID rules limit number of UNK football recruits

KEARNEY — Stressing quality, not quantity, University of Nebraska at Kearney football coach Josh Lynn announced the Lopers’ recruiting class Wednesday.
A few fewer than 30, the group includes four transfers announced earlier with a little more than 20 high school seniors.
“I’m extremely happy. It’s not the biggest class that we’ve had since we’ve been here ... but I’m really happy with the quality of players that we got. I really believe that just overall from top to bottom, with the scholarship kids that we signed, this is the best quality class that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said.
The COVID-19 pandemic played a part in limiting the size of the recruiting class. The NCAA awarded all players an extra year of eligibility and Lynn said most of this year’s seniors will return.
“With scholarship money ... you bank on your seniors leaving, and freeing up money for your incoming freshman class. ... The money was short this year because no seniors are leaving and that’s also a really good problem to have,” Lynn said.
The recruits overwhelmingly come from Nebraska and have a rare and distinct metropolitan flavor with several from the Omaha and Lincoln areas — areas UNK hasn’t been successful recruiting for many years.
“Since we’ve been here ... I thought we struggled in Omaha. We got beat on kids that we needed from other schools. I felt this year, we went in and we competed and we got some young men that can help us be successful,” Lynn said.
The group includes long snapper Josh Churchill of Millard West, linebacker Zach Circle of Papillion-La Vista South, offensive lineman Wyatt Marr of Lincoln Lutheran, defensive lineman Jack Nickolisen of Millard South, running back Zach Schawang of Waverly, defensive lineman Cooper Taylor of Elkhorn South, running back Blake Vodicka of Lincoln Pius X and offensive lineman Preston Welch of Bellevue East.
Lynn said the Lopers won recruiting battles with other MIAA schools for Nicholisen and Welch and “we normally don’t do that. In the last four years we haven’t done that.”
UNK’s recruiting class also includes four from Kearney — running back Cale Conrad, defensive back Samson David and kicker Spencer Hogeland from Kearney Catholic and linebacker Jack Johnson from Kearney High.
Lynn said he thinks Johnson is one of the top prospects to come out of the Kearney High program in recent years.
“What we really liked about Jack is he can move. He’s a multi-sport athlete. He’s really good on the basketball court and a such a good kid, too. I mean he’s a Loper, the definition of a Loper, and we’re extremely happy with his athleticism,” Lynn said.
Other Nebraska recruits include linebacker Mike Brands of Oakland-Craig, tight end Koten Cada of Bishop Neumann, athlete Jackson Claussen of Norfolk Catholic and linebacker Jesse Drahota of Ravenna.
Out-of-state recruits are linebacker Colin Chatman of Colorado Springs, Colo.; offensive lineman Andrew Cole of Johnstown, Colo.; defensive back DJ Kuehl of Indianola, Iowa; and quarterback Sean Johnson Jr. of Orlando, Fla.
With the recruits, Lynn hopes he has addressed areas of concern, like inside linebacker, while maintaining an emphasis on linemen on both sides of the ball.
More immediate concerns were addressed by four transfer students announced last week — linebacker Atoa Fox of San Diego, running back Miko Maessner of Kearney, wide receiver/running back Trevor Nofoa of Las Vegas, Nev., and cornerback Javeer Peterson of Levittown, Pa.
“Our four transfers that we signed at the break, we’re extremely happy with those guys. I think we filled some needs and, really, for transfers, they are really athletic,” Lynn said.
UNK is scheduled to begin spring practice on March 15.
@HubSports_Buck