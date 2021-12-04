Concordia-St. Paul thwarts Loper comeback

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — This time there was no epic comeback, no legendary victory.

This time, Concordia-St. Paul jumped to an early fifth-set lead and held on for a 25-18, 25-29, 19-25, 19-25, 15-12 victory over the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The 15th-ranked Golden Bears (24-8) advance to today’s (Saturday’s) Central Regional Championship at Warrensburg, Mo. The sixth-seeded Lopers end the year at 26-7. Concordia-St. Paul is now 73-8 all-time in the NCAA Tournament with nine national titles to their credit.

Two years ago in Kearney, the Lopers pulled off a comeback for the ages to beat the Bears in five sets in the regional finals. UNK rallied back then from huge fourth- and fifth-set deficits to win the regional on their way to a national runner-up finish.

That scenario was playing out again Friday night as Concordia-St. Paul dominated the first two sets, only to see UNK return the favor in the third and fourth. However, the Golden Bears never trailed in the fifth as they used three kills, an ace and block to get out to a 5-1 lead.