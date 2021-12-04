Concordia-St. Paul thwarts Loper comeback

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — This time there was no epic comeback, no legendary victory.
This time, Concordia-St. Paul jumped to an early fifth-set lead and held on for a 25-18, 25-29, 19-25, 19-25, 15-12 victory over the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
The 15th-ranked Golden Bears (24-8) advance to today’s (Saturday’s) Central Regional Championship at Warrensburg, Mo. The sixth-seeded Lopers end the year at 26-7. Concordia-St. Paul is now 73-8 all-time in the NCAA Tournament with nine national titles to their credit.
Two years ago in Kearney, the Lopers pulled off a comeback for the ages to beat the Bears in five sets in the regional finals. UNK rallied back then from huge fourth- and fifth-set deficits to win the regional on their way to a national runner-up finish.
That scenario was playing out again Friday night as Concordia-St. Paul dominated the first two sets, only to see UNK return the favor in the third and fourth. However, the Golden Bears never trailed in the fifth as they used three kills, an ace and block to get out to a 5-1 lead.
“It would’ve been real easy to say it was not going to be our night and it wasn’t early on as we did not play well in a lot of phases of the game,” Loper coach Rick Squiers said. “Credit them. They come after you from the service line and make your serve receive patterns miserable.
“Once we were able to get our offense going, the wheels came off for them, too. They are human. The bottom line is we’re proud of these kids and they fought all year. No one wanted it to be over and that’s a good sign.”
UNK kept chipping away in the final set, trailing 10-7, 11-8 and 14-12. But CU had an answer every time with a kill from Northern Iowa transfer Emma Schmidt ending the 2-hour, 17-minute match.
“They got some breathing room (in the fifth) and some of that is the way they serve. They get you on the run, they mix in a block or two and then they finally got their offense going,” Squiers said. “They are a championship-caliber team and are playing like that right now.”
CU’s efficient and balanced offense saw four players collect at least 10 kills, including Schmidt, who had 15. Freshman Sophia Anderson also had 15 kills and junior middle Kennedy Brady added a team-best seven blocks.
From the service line, Concordia had seven aces.
For UNK, sophomore Emersen Cyza continued her All-American-level play by having a match-high 21 kills and hitting .327. Bailee Sterling and outside Cecilia Beahm had 11 kills apiece with super senior middle Anna Squiers at eight kills and eight blocks.