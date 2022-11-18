Concordia-St. Paul rallies to beat Lopers in regional

WAYNE — Concordia-St. Paul rallied to win the fourth and fifth sets to beat the University of Nebraska at Kearney in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament in Wayne.

Five Bulldogs reached double digits in kills and the team threw up 17 blocks to beat the Lopers 25-19, 22-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-10.

J. Mulvihill led the CSP with 14 kills, four ace serves and eight blocks. E Schmidt had 16 kills and K Mattson had 11 kills and 10 blocks.

Emersen Cyza led UNK with 18 kills.

The Lopers end the year 28-6.

