 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Concordia-St. Paul rallies to beat Lopers in regional

  • 0
volleyballs

Volleyballs

WAYNE — Concordia-St. Paul rallied to win the fourth and fifth sets to beat the University of Nebraska at Kearney in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament in Wayne.

Five Bulldogs reached double digits in kills and the team threw up 17 blocks to beat the Lopers 25-19, 22-25, 17-25, 25-21, 15-10.

J. Mulvihill led the CSP with 14 kills, four ace serves and eight blocks. E Schmidt had 16 kills and K Mattson had 11 kills and 10 blocks.

Emersen Cyza led UNK with 18 kills.

The Lopers end the year 28-6.

For more on this story, return to kearneyhub.com

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Podcast: Casey Thompson set to return against Wisconsin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News