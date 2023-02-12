COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado-Colorado Springs rallied to erase a 7-2 lead in the first game then limited the University of Nebraska at Kearney to five hits in the second game to sweep a doubleheader, 8-7 and 7-1, Sunday in Colorado Springs.

UNK (3-3) beat the Mountain Lions, 4-3, last weekend in Texas.

In the first game, UCCS (2-5) belted a two-out, three-run homer in the sixth and a two-out, two-run shot in the seventh to tie the score.

They then claimed the win with two walks and two infield singles to score the winning run.

UNK sophomore Leah Jurgens had a three-run double in the first with sophomore Lyndsey Roth hitting a two-run homer in the fifth.

Sophomore pitcher Sydney Thomason allowed two earned runs over five innings.

UCCS took control of Game 2, scoring five in the top of the third. Senior pitcher Braelyne Crenshaw didn't need any more help as she went the distance, allowing one earned while fanning seven.

Jurgens had two hits to lead the Lopers.

The two teams will play a doublehader today