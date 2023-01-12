Colby Ellis named Loper offensive coordinator, quarterback coach

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney head football coach Ryan Held has announced that Colby Ellis is the Lopers’ new offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.

Ellis is the first assistant coach to be announced by Held who was named the 19th head football coach in UNK history in late December. More staff names will be released in the coming days.

An Oklahoma native, Ellis spent the last three years at FCS-member North Alabama where he was the Lions’ wide receivers coach. He also was recruiting coordinator for two years and added special teams coordinator duties in 2022.

Ellis is no stranger to Nebraska and the MIAA as he was a graduate assistant coach for the ‘Huskers in 2018 and 2019 and receivers coach and special teams coordinator at Missouri Southern in 2017.

“I’m very excited to have Colby Ellis be my OC/QB coach,” Held said. “He’s a great coach, recruiter, and family man that will be a big-time asset to the UNK football program and community.”

An all-conference safety at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M who then played at Oklahoma State, Ellis also has coached at Northesatern Oklahoma (2014 & 2016) and Division II power West Georgia (2015).

He assisted Held with the Husker running backs for two seasons, seeing current Denver Bronco Devine Ozigbo run for more than 1,000 yards in 2018 and rank 11th nationally in yards per carry. In 2019 Dedrick Mills averaged 5.2 yards per carry, rushed for 10 touchdowns and was on the 2020 Doak Walk Award watch list.

“He knows this offense, is very innovative and creative and will get our offense prepared in our culture of DDT,” Held said.

As a player, Ellis was a two-time all-league safety at Northeastern Oklahoma, who set a new school record for career tackles (181). He spent his final two years at Oklahoma State where he was a defensive back, receiver and special teams’ contributor.

Ellis helped the Cowboys win two bowl games as well as the 2011 Big 12 title. He also spent time with the Oklahoma State strength and conditioning program in 2013.

He holds a B.S. degree in Health & Human Performance from Oklahoma State and a Master’s in Health & Human Performance from Pittsburg State.

Ellis is married to the former Hailey Hudson.