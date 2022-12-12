Coaches name Loper quarterback TJ Davis All-American

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney senior quarterback TJ Davis is a repeat selection to the American Football Coaches Association Division II All-American team.

Davis makes the second team once again as 2021 Harlon Hill Trophy winner Tyson Bagent of Shepherd (W.V.) was the first-team selection.

Both are Harlon Hill finalists this year.

Slated to be a super senior in 2023, Davis joins left tackle Cole Manhart (2013 and 2014) as the only two-time AFCA All-American Lopers. Davis also is UNK’s first-ever two-time All-American quarterback.

Davis had another productive fall as UNK went 8-3 in the MIAA and was nationally and regionally ranked throughout the fall. Through the regular season, he was the second-best rushing quarterback in the NCAA (1,136 yards), one of two D2 quarterbacks to run and throw (1,370) for more than 1,000 yards while tallying 29 touchdowns (16 rushing and 13 passing).

Davis had a 146.6 passer efficiency, five 100-yard rushing games and 10 straight games with a touchdown toss.

The MIAA Offensive Player of the Year surpassed 100 career touchdownsn (102), 3,000 career rushing yards (3,664) and 4,000 career passing yards (4,791).

Other MIAA All-American picks were Pittsburg State offensive lineman Trase Jeffries (first team) and linebacker P.J. Sarwinski (second team), Northwest Missouri defensive end Elijah Green (second team) and Emporia State offensive lineman Xavier Cason (second team).