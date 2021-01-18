Clamped Down: Women allow 35 points to get coach Carrie Eighmey 100th win at UNK

KEARNEY — The night was right for University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team to have what coach Carrie Eighmey called an ideal defensive game.
Holding Northwest Missouri to 19% shooting and only 12 points in the second half, the Lopers claimed a 59-35 Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center, giving Eighmey her 100th victory as UNK’s head coach.
“I had no idea that I was even close to 100. … It’s just not something that I pay much attention to,” Eighmey said.
The Lopers’ attention has been focused on defense. On Thursday, they held Missouri Western to 34 points.
“Defensively, we were really good. … They have the potential to score a lot of points. They’ve got some kids that can really shoot it and some kids that drive it and can get you into foul trouble,” Eighmey said.
None of that happened.
Northwest Missouri (3-5) couldn’t find an opening. Leading scorer Molly Hartnett, who was averaging 14 points per game, endured a 2-for-21 shooting performance and still was the team’s leading scorer with eight.
Kelsey Sanger drew the defensive assignment on Hartnett, while Klaire Kirsch guarded Northwest Missouri’s other scoring threat, Mallory McConkey, who scored six.
“Klaire and Kelsey, they’re really, really good defenders, they kind of lead our team that way, and they take a lot of pride in it,” Eighmey said. “They draw the other teams’ toughest offensive players every night. They’re players that want that assignment and they want to guard the best players on the other team.
“(Hartnett and McConkey) are really, really physical, and they take a lot of shots. And so both of them did a really, really good job not just defending but also defending without fouling.”
As a team, the Bearcats were 3 of 31 in the second half as UNK pulled away to post a 10-0 record — the third-best start in school history.
On the offensive end, UNK’s Shiloh McCool was the lone player to reach double figures, scoring 14. Nine other Lopers scored, triggering a double-digit lead for the Lopers for nearly the last 26 minutes and pushed the margin to 28 points in the fourth quarter.
Eighmey said a willingness to share the basketball and make the extra pass provide the foundation for the offense.
“If you look at our stats from today, we had 17 assists. That’s a ton,” Eighmey said. “We share the ball. Our kids move the ball. They’re willing to work together to find the best shot. … Our team did a good job of working really hard and being patient and finding the right shot.”
UNK is on the road this week at Pittsburg State on Thursday and Missouri Southern on Saturday. UNK will make up its postponed home game with Fort Hays State on Jan. 26.
@HubSports_Buck
n UNK 59, Northwest Missouri 35
Score by Quarters
NWM (3-5)9 14 4 8 — 35
UNK (10-0)17 19 16 7 — 59
NWM — Molly Hartnett 8, Mallory McConkey 6, Ellie Horn 5, Jayna Green 4, Zoie Hayward 4, Kylie Coleman 3, Mia Stillman 3, Jaelyn Haggard 2.
UNK — Shiloh McCool 14, Elisa Backes 9, Klaire Kirsch 8, Brooke Carlson 6, Trinity Law 6, Kelsey Sanger 4, Haley Simental 3, Maegan Holt 3, Madison Dreckman 2, Meg Burns 2, Maddie Wiltse 2.