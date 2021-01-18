Clamped Down: Women allow 35 points to get coach Carrie Eighmey 100th win at UNK

“Klaire and Kelsey, they’re really, really good defenders, they kind of lead our team that way, and they take a lot of pride in it,” Eighmey said. “They draw the other teams’ toughest offensive players every night. They’re players that want that assignment and they want to guard the best players on the other team.

“(Hartnett and McConkey) are really, really physical, and they take a lot of shots. And so both of them did a really, really good job not just defending but also defending without fouling.”

As a team, the Bearcats were 3 of 31 in the second half as UNK pulled away to post a 10-0 record — the third-best start in school history.

On the offensive end, UNK’s Shiloh McCool was the lone player to reach double figures, scoring 14. Nine other Lopers scored, triggering a double-digit lead for the Lopers for nearly the last 26 minutes and pushed the margin to 28 points in the fourth quarter.

Eighmey said a willingness to share the basketball and make the extra pass provide the foundation for the offense.