Claire Nash posts eight UNK swimming records

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney swim team scored 223 points to place sixth at the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championships Saturday at Grand Junction.
Colorado Mesa emerged as four-time league champs on both the men’s and women’s sides.
Scoring their highest point total in the meet since 2009, the Lopers saw two more school records fall on Saturday. Senior Claire Nash twice broke her own record in the 100-freestyle (53.08), set this past November. She managed a converted 52.76 in the prelims and then went 52.36 in the evening finals to finish sixth. Nash now owns UNK records in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter freestyles and anchored all five school-record relay teams.
Saturday, the 400 free team tallied a converted 3:37.87 to best a 3:38.27 record set in February 2020. Nash was joined on the team by junior Audrey Stelling, freshman Madison Kathol and freshman Ava Heasty.