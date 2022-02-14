Claire Nash posts eight UNK swimming records

Scoring their highest point total in the meet since 2009, the Lopers saw two more school records fall on Saturday. Senior Claire Nash twice broke her own record in the 100-freestyle (53.08), set this past November. She managed a converted 52.76 in the prelims and then went 52.36 in the evening finals to finish sixth. Nash now owns UNK records in the 50-, 100- and 200-meter freestyles and anchored all five school-record relay teams.