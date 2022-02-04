Central Oklahoma shoots 56% in win over Loper men

EDMOND, Okla. — The 16th-ranked Central Oklahoma Bronchos shot 56% from the field and got 27 points on Thursday from junior guard Callen Haydon to turn away the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 85-69, at Edmond.
The Bronchos (18-3, 13-2) improved to 18-5 all-time against the Lopers. UNK has yet to win at UCO in 10 tries.
Shooting 57% in the second half and finishing plus two on the glass, the Lopers (8-13 overall, 4-11 MIAA) hung around most of the game and didn’t let the deficit get bigger than 21 points. With three players scoring in double digits, UNK trimmed a 17-point deficit to 53-43 by the 15-minute mark.
A put-back bucket from freshman Sean Evans capped the mini-run but UCO pushed its advantage back to 17 about four minutes later.
“I was pleased with the effort. We went into halftime down five on the boards and we set a goal to win in that area,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN radio postgame show. “We did that in the second half and I think that’s a credit to the kids for not giving up on it and competing for all 40 minutes.”
UNK’s final run got the deficit down to 79-67 with 2:28 play. The Lopers had a chance to get closer but guard David Simental was called for his fifth foul and then Haydon stuck a pull-up jumper.
“They are probably the most physical talented team in the country. (Haydon) is a mid-range bandit … you almost have to make him go by you to get the layup. He had a game and was thorn in our side,” Lofton said.
Haydon, who had 27 against the Lopers in December, was 10 of 15 from the field and 6 of 6 at the line while also handing out six assists and recording three steals. Washington State transfer Isaiah Wade and reserve Davon Richardson each netted 10 with starter Jaden Wells hitting two threes to get close to a double-double with 11 points and eight rebounds.
“They have a really good team and played like it in stretches tonight,” Lofton said. “We were trying to limit what they could do inside the arc. We did it at times especially to start the game.”
Before fouling out for the first time as a Loper, Simental tallied a team-best 19 points. The nation’s ninth-ranked 3-point shooting team, UNK cooled off, making 7 of 27 after a four-game stretch where it made 50 of 100.
Also for the Lopers, senior Darrian Nebeker had another all-around effort with 13 points, seven boards and five assists. Forward Austin Luger and guard Parker Badding scored 11 points apiece.
UNK is at Newman on Saturday afternoon. The Jets (4-14, 1-12) pushed Fort Hays Thursday night before falling, 63-60.