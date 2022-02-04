Central Oklahoma shoots 56% in win over Loper men

EDMOND, Okla. — The 16th-ranked Central Oklahoma Bronchos shot 56% from the field and got 27 points on Thursday from junior guard Callen Haydon to turn away the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 85-69, at Edmond.

The Bronchos (18-3, 13-2) improved to 18-5 all-time against the Lopers. UNK has yet to win at UCO in 10 tries.

Shooting 57% in the second half and finishing plus two on the glass, the Lopers (8-13 overall, 4-11 MIAA) hung around most of the game and didn’t let the deficit get bigger than 21 points. With three players scoring in double digits, UNK trimmed a 17-point deficit to 53-43 by the 15-minute mark.

A put-back bucket from freshman Sean Evans capped the mini-run but UCO pushed its advantage back to 17 about four minutes later.

“I was pleased with the effort. We went into halftime down five on the boards and we set a goal to win in that area,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said on the KRVN radio postgame show. “We did that in the second half and I think that’s a credit to the kids for not giving up on it and competing for all 40 minutes.”

