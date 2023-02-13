KEARNEy — Top-ranked Central Oklahoma used five decisions and a fall to beat third-ranked Nebraska-Kearney, 21-13, Sunday afternoon in Edmond.

With the win, the Bronchos (13-1, 4-0) secured the MIAA regular-season wrestling title. UNK finishes the dual season at 11-7 (3-1).

Central Oklahoma sat second-ranked Dalton Abney (197 pounds) and ninth-ranked Brock Filippo (149) with UNK was minus fifth-ranked Nick James (141), who should be ready for regionals on Feb. 25.

UNK secured an upset at 133 pounds as freshman Joey Airola used a third-period reversal to get past eighth-ranked Dylan Lucas, 4-2. Now 21-8 on the year, Airola has been nationally-ranked this winter.

Senior John Burger used a late takedown to edge the Bronchos' Antonio George, 6-5, at 149 pounds. That marks the seventh win of the year for the Limestone College transfer.

At 174 pounds, third-ranked Austin Eldredge tallied a takedown and four near-fall points in the first period to rout 10th-ranked Anthony Des Vigne, 10-2.

Top-ranked Billy Higgins used a first-period takedown to edge 11th-ranked Alex Kauffman, 3-1, at 184.

Chadron State hosts this year's Super Region IV meet.