Central Missouri's Jennies beat Lopers to win season series

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Redshirt freshman forward Brooke Litterell recorded 31 points and 13 rebounds to help Central Missouri get past University of Nebraska at Kearney, 65-59, Thursday night in Warrensburg.

The defending Central Region Champions improve to 17-9 (13-6 MIAA) and take the season series from the Lopers (19-6, 14-5). UNK is now 2-12 all-time vs. UCM .

In the most recent NCAA Central Region rankings, the Lopers were ninth and the Mules 10th. The top eight teams make the NCAA Tournament next month.

“I thought we battled back but the third quarter is what got us. We should’ve been up at half a little bit more at halftime,” UNK assistant Devin Eighmey said on the KRVN radio post-game show. “

Littrell had 22 points and 18 rebounds in the Jennies 58-52 win over UNK in January. Tonight, she went 11 of 11 at the line and sunk nine field goals including two big threes in the third quarter.

Littrell’s two threes were part of a 23-10 third quarter that saw UCM shoot 67% from the floor.

UNK trailed 50-38 early in the fourth but went on a 14-4 run to make it a one-possession game with four minutes left. A basket by reserve guard Ali Vigil put UCM up four again and they led by at least three the rest of the way. UNK got a big game from reserve junior post Brooke Carlson who tallied 18 points, seven boards and three assists.