Central Missouri rallies to upset Lopers

KEARNEY – The 26th-ranked Central Missouri Jennies rallied to win the opening set and got hot late to down sixth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney 28-26, 18-25, 14-25, 25-22, 15-7) Friday night at the Health & Sports Center.

Central Missouri (15-8, 10-4 MIAA) kept its NCAA Tournament hopes alive with the victory and stopped the Lopers' (22-3, 12-3) five-match win streak.

The match lasted more than 2½ hours thanks to several video challenges and long rallies.

The Lopers are now in a tie for first place in the MIAA standings with 13th-ranked Northwest Missouri State (18-5). The Bearcats will host UNK Oct. 29.

UNK might have lost the match in the opening set after letting leads of 14-7, 15-10 and 17-12 evaporate. UCM used kills, four blocks and four unforced Loper attack errors to forge the comeback.

UNK fought off two set points to have two of its own, 25-24 and 26-25, but the Jennies used two kills and a block to claim the first set.

“It was a match of lost opportunities for us. First set you got to win that … you’re up seven points. We had a set point late but didn’t make enough plays,” UNK head coach Rick Squiers said. “We fought hard to get back into a good place especially from a blocking standpoint. We were really in control of things by playing better defense and the offense was just good enough.”

The Lopers had 14 kills in each of the next three sets held the Jennies to hitting efficiencies of .040 and .079 (11-8-38) while taking a 2-1 lead.

Sophomore outside Tiffany Little was consistent throughout and finished with 18 kills while hitting .298. Kristi Nix had 11 kills and four blocks. Sophomore outside Grace Southern finished with 12 kills while freshman middle Rachel Ziesman had 11.

UNK outside hitter Emersen Cyza led the Lopers with 23 kills and a .302 efficiency. Off the bench, sophomore outside Asha Regier had a career-best 13 kills. Libero Jensen Rowse tied her career-high with 31 digs.

The Lopers host Missouri Western (8-15, 5-10) at 2 p.m. today.