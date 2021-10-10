Central Missouri prevails in tight match with Lopers

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — Fifth-ranked Central Missouri hit .285, had 14 team blocks and used back-to-back aces down the stretch to rally past 14th-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney 19-25, 26-28, 25-16, 26-24, 16-14 Friday night in Warrensburg.

The Jennies (13-2, 6-1) snapped a six-year, 10-match losing streak to the Lopers (13-4, 4-4).

There back-and-forth match saw 38 tie scores and 15 lead changes, including 10 ties in both the fourth and fifth sets. UNK ended with six more kills than UCM but committed 12 more attack errors. The Jennies also served up nine aces to the Lopers’ six.

UNK had 19 kills in the first set and 21 more in the second to grab a 2-0 lead. However, the Lopers managed just 35 kills over the final three sets. Cyza had a season-best 20 kills to pace the Lopers. She also took a team-high 51 swings while hitting .255. Anna Squiers finished with 15 kills and Cece Beahm had 12.

Sophomore Michaela Bartels came on late and had five kills and hit .300 with senior libero Lindsay Nottlemann at 25 digs bringing her career total to 976.

UNK travels to No. 1 Washburn (15-1, 7-0) Tuesday night.