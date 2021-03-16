Central Missouri holds off Lopers to win regional final

UNK led 36-34 early in the second half but the Jennies went on a 10-0 run to give them a lead they never surrendered.

“They made shots. They made seven threes and they hit some timely shots,” Eighmey said. “We had our chances to cut it to two with a couple minutes left in the game and just couldn’t get a shot to go there late.”

UNK did get it to two with less than two minutes to play, but Central Missouri’s Olivia Nelson answered with a layup that was the Jennies’ only basket in the last 7 ½ minutes.

“The free-throw line … that’s really the difference I guess. They made 18 free throws and we made nine. So there’s nine points right there,” Eighmey said.

Nelson finished with 15 points.

UNK post player Brooke Carlson led all scorers with 19 points.

“She was really aggressive in the first half and was able to get to her spots in the post,” Eighmey said. “The second half they gave her a little bit of some double-teams and made her catches a little bit tougher and we weren’t able to get her the ball quite like we were in the first half,”