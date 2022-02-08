Central Missouri hires former UNK football coach

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Former University of Nebraska at Kearney football coach Josh Lamberson has been named the 30th head football coach of the Central Missouri Mules, UCM Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Jerry Hughes announced today.
Lamberson takes over for Jim Svoboda who left to join the coaching staff at Tulane University.
Lamberson was the offensive coordinator at Central Missouri before accepting the head coaching duties at UNK where he went 1-21 over two seasons.
“We are excited to have Coach Lamberson back in the Mules football family,” Hughes said. “He is a man of high energy and will lead Mules football to new heights. We welcome Josh and his family back to the University of Central Missouri and the Warrensburg community.”
Lamberson, who served as the offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator for the Mules from 2010-14 under former UCM head coach Jim Svoboda, returns to Warrensburg after serving as the associate head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach for Division I Abilene Christian University from 2017-21.
“I am extremely blessed and honored to be the next head coach at the University of Central Missouri,” Lamberson said. “UCM has always felt like home for my family, and we are excited about coming back to the Warrensburg community. I am thrilled to be a part of a phenomenal athletic department with an extremely high standard of excellence. Mr. Hughes does a fantastic job of supporting his coaches and giving them the resources, they need to be successful. I am excited to continue to build on the firm foundation set in place by Coach Svoboda and continue the standards of excellence for many years to come.”
As the offensive coordinator for the Mules, he assisted UCM to 70 offensive school records and 24 MIAA offensive records and was a part of the top-five offenses in program history.
He helped Central Missouri to back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in school history in 2010 and 2011 and coached 2010 Harlan Hill trophy winner and first team All-American quarterback Eric Czerniewski.
During his time at Abilene Christian, he helped the Wildcats to their most wins in a three-year span since becoming an NCAA Division I FCS program and coached 11 all-conference selections.
At UNK, he coached 20 All-MIAA selections, including 2015 and 2016 Harlan Hill Finalist and first team All-American linebacker Tyke Kozeal.
Lamberson served as the quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Okla., from 2008 to 2010 and was a graduate assistant quarterbacks coach for Northwest Missouri State from 2006-08.
In his nine years as an assistant coach, Lamberson helped teams to a combined 80-30 record, including a 39-19 tally with the Mules, 13-9 at Southeastern Oklahoma State and 28-2 at Northwest Missouri State.
As a graduate assistant for the Bearcats, he was a member of the 2006 and 2007 MIAA conference champions and NCAA Division II National runner-up teams. Both the 2006 and 2007 teams went undefeated in MIAA conference play.