Central Missouri hires former UNK football coach

WARRENSBURG, Mo. – Former University of Nebraska at Kearney football coach Josh Lamberson has been named the 30th head football coach of the Central Missouri Mules, UCM Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Jerry Hughes announced today.

Lamberson takes over for Jim Svoboda who left to join the coaching staff at Tulane University.

Lamberson was the offensive coordinator at Central Missouri before accepting the head coaching duties at UNK where he went 1-21 over two seasons.

“We are excited to have Coach Lamberson back in the Mules football family,” Hughes said. “He is a man of high energy and will lead Mules football to new heights. We welcome Josh and his family back to the University of Central Missouri and the Warrensburg community.”

Lamberson, who served as the offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator for the Mules from 2010-14 under former UCM head coach Jim Svoboda, returns to Warrensburg after serving as the associate head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterbacks coach for Division I Abilene Christian University from 2017-21.