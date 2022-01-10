Central Missouri brings Loper women's 11-game win streak to an end

KEARNEY — Central Missouri kept its stranglehold on the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team.

Outscoring the Lopers 10-2 during the last 4½ minutes, the Jennies claimed a 58-52 victory Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center, ending the Lopers’ 11-game win streak and giving Central Missouri its third straight win over UNK in the past two years.

“It’s just one of those games; if you miss layups and you don’t make free throws against a good team, you’re going to have a hard time winning the game. It’s pretty simple,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said.

The Jennies, who hit five 3-point shots in the first quarter, took an early lead and maintained it most of the game. A 12-0 run by the Lopers late in the third quarter, pulled UNK within striking distance. An 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter gave UNK the lead.

But back-to-back baskets by the Jennies’ Olivia Nelson, and a pair of free throws by Brooke Littrell, sparked the closeout by Central Missouri (10-6 overall, 6-3 MIAA).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Littrell finished with 22 points and 18 rebounds. Nelson had 19 points. Nija Collier added another 13 points.