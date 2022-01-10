Central Missouri brings Loper women's 11-game win streak to an end

KEARNEY — Central Missouri kept its stranglehold on the University of Nebraska at Kearney women’s basketball team.
Outscoring the Lopers 10-2 during the last 4½ minutes, the Jennies claimed a 58-52 victory Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center, ending the Lopers’ 11-game win streak and giving Central Missouri its third straight win over UNK in the past two years.
“It’s just one of those games; if you miss layups and you don’t make free throws against a good team, you’re going to have a hard time winning the game. It’s pretty simple,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said.
The Jennies, who hit five 3-point shots in the first quarter, took an early lead and maintained it most of the game. A 12-0 run by the Lopers late in the third quarter, pulled UNK within striking distance. An 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter gave UNK the lead.
But back-to-back baskets by the Jennies’ Olivia Nelson, and a pair of free throws by Brooke Littrell, sparked the closeout by Central Missouri (10-6 overall, 6-3 MIAA).
Littrell finished with 22 points and 18 rebounds. Nelson had 19 points. Nija Collier added another 13 points.
Central Missouri used only one substitute, and she played just a few ticks more than eight minutes.
UNK did most of its damage in the paint in spite of numerous missed layups. Junior post player Brooke Carson had 19 points and nine rebounds and junior forward Klaire Kirsch had 10 points and 13 rebounds.
But as a team, UNK couldn’t find a serious scoring punch.
“Offensively, to start the game, I just thought we were off. We were missing the reads and were settling for some shots that I thought we could get better,” Eighmey said. “The second half we did a better job of ... moving the ball and working together to get good shots. We made a good run, had it tied, then gave up a couple of offensive rebounds that I thought were big ones.”
UNK is back in action Thursday playing at Missouri Western. The Lopers then play Northwest Missouri on Saturday.