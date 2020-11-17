Built on Shooting: Only one full-time starter returns from last year’s Loper men’s basketball team

Walker started all 29 games last year as UNK went 16-13, and he was the team’s leading 3-point shooter. His is the only regular starter who returns.

Brien, meanwhile, created the most buzz in practice. A native of New Zealand, he was forced to sit out last year.

“We have a lot of confidence in him. We’re a little nervous about the first few games for him because he hasn’t played in two years but I definitely think he can help us,” Lofton said.

There were times last year when Lofton had to remind Brien that he was playing a scout-squad role and shooting denied the defenders a chance to prepare for the opponent.

“He would shoot the ball well enough that if we were (keeping statistics) would make 25 look really easy. I mean he shoots the ball that well,” Lofton said.

UNK’s inside presence will have to come from returning forwards Sam Morris and Austin Luger, and newcomers like 6-6 forward Darrian Nebeker from Snow Community College in Utah.