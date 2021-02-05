Bronchos fight off Loper rallies, 3-point records

KEARNEY — The sharp-shooting eye of Myles Arnold wasn’t enough to score a victory for the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team Thursday night.

The Lopers fell behind 26-10 in the first nine minutes of a tortoise-and-hare matchup and fought back within two three times before the University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos answered with runs that ultimately resulted in an 87-79 Broncho victory.

“I’m proud of our guys’ fight. I mean ... they just really didn’t give up on it,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “At the start of the second half, were down eight they spurt and it looked like, ‘Wow this is gonna get really, really ugly,’ and our guys hung in there.”

The Bronchos, 10-6 but 6-1 since the first of the year, shot 57% from the floor, including 53% from the three-point arc, and made 77% of their free throws. They outscored the Lopers in the paint, 40-22, thanks to dunks and layups.

“They’re only loss in the last seven games is to Northwest Missouri State at Northwest so obviously they’re playing pretty well. They’re a talented group that is peaking kind of at the right time,” Lofton said.

Sparked by Arnold, who finished with 35 points and made 8 of 18 threes, UNK kept coming back.