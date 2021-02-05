Bronchos fight off Loper rallies, 3-point records

KEARNEY — The sharp-shooting eye of Myles Arnold wasn’t enough to score a victory for the University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team Thursday night.
The Lopers fell behind 26-10 in the first nine minutes of a tortoise-and-hare matchup and fought back within two three times before the University of Central Oklahoma Bronchos answered with runs that ultimately resulted in an 87-79 Broncho victory.
“I’m proud of our guys’ fight. I mean ... they just really didn’t give up on it,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “At the start of the second half, were down eight they spurt and it looked like, ‘Wow this is gonna get really, really ugly,’ and our guys hung in there.”
The Bronchos, 10-6 but 6-1 since the first of the year, shot 57% from the floor, including 53% from the three-point arc, and made 77% of their free throws. They outscored the Lopers in the paint, 40-22, thanks to dunks and layups.
“They’re only loss in the last seven games is to Northwest Missouri State at Northwest so obviously they’re playing pretty well. They’re a talented group that is peaking kind of at the right time,” Lofton said.
Sparked by Arnold, who finished with 35 points and made 8 of 18 threes, UNK kept coming back.
After the early deficit, Arnold hit three threes in a minute and a half to spark a Loper rally. Another three by Arnold made the score 34-32 with a little more than 3 1/2 minutes left in the first half.
But UCO regrouped and led 47-39 at halftime, and four minutes into the second half the margin was 19 points.
Lofton kept hoping the hot-shooting Bronchos would cool off, but they never did.
“They had a couple guys hitting them that you just didn’t think they were gonna knock them down,” he said.
The Lopers got hot again and an Austen Luger layup with 7:21 to play pulled the Lopers within two, 70-68.
UCO answered again, taking a seven-point lead with 3 1/2 minutes to play, but UNK again closed within two before UCO’s Jaden Wells answered with a three-pointer that sparked a 9-3 Broncho run to end the game. Wells, a 6-1 freshman, was one of six Central Oklahoma players to reached double figures, scoring 10 points. Isaiah Wade, a 6-7 senior forward, paced his team’s scoring effort with 18 points.
“We needed them to miss three or four of those that they stuck,” Lofton said. “We had a couple breakdowns in transition defense that took a little pressure off of them when we were coming back, but, all in all, I’m proud of our guys. They just ran into a hot team that played pretty well.”
Joining Arnold in double figures were Jake Walker with 14 points and Matt Brien with 11. Walker made four 3-pointers and Brien hit threes as UNK made established team records for three-pointers made (16) and attempted (51).
“We knew going into it, from a physicality standpoint, we were behind the eight ball. They have a lot more size and athleticism,” Lofton said.
Arnold also broke a record with his 18 three-point attempts.
After scoring seven points in his first five games, he’s averaging more than 17 points per game since Christmas
“He’s starting to turn the corner. A lot of times with junior college kids or transfers it takes a semester for them to get their feet wet, to figure out the system, to figure out the style of play and the level of play. It seems that he’s kind of got starting to get a feel for what we’re doing,” Lofton said.
@HubSports_Buck