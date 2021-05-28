Brayden Sorensen breaks UNK high jump record

ALLENDALE, Mich. — University of Nebraska at Kearney redshirt freshman Brayden Sorensen capped off a memorable season on Friday by clearing a school-record 7 feet, 1 1/2 inches to place third in the high jump at the NCAA Division II Championships in Allendale.

Sorensen, a Kearney High graduate, was the NCAA Division II indoor runner-up as well as the MIAA indoor and outdoor champion.

On a day with temperatures in the high 40s and winds howling at 20 mph, Sorensen got past 6-11 on his second attempt but needed three tries to clear 7-0 1/4. He and junior Montrez Jackson shared the school record at 7-0 1/2.

Sorensen cleared 7-1 1/2 on his third attempt to stay in the competition. Texas A&M-Commerce freshman Ushan Perera, the indoor champion, and the 2019 indoor national champion, Carson-Newman (Tenn.) senior Isaiah Kyle, also cleared 7-1 1/2. None of the three could get over the next height, with Perera claiming the national title as he made 7-1 1/2 on his first try. Kyle was second after making it on his second try.

Sorensen joins Josh Long (‘98) and Derek Bailey (‘04) as Loper men to have earned D2 All-American honors in the high jump at least twice in a career.

Also on Friday afternoon Colorado Springs redshirt junior Logan Prater competed in the discus. She had efforts of 135-3, 142-1 and 136-0 to placed 15th out of 17.