Big plays lift Lopers over Central Missouri

KEARNEY — TJ Davis and the University of Nebraska at Kearney offense erupted on Central Missouri:

Three plays, 80 yards and a touchdown.

Four plays, 82 yards and a touchdown.

One play, 64 yards and a touchdown.

Two plays, 68 yards and a touchdown.

Ten plays, 28 points and a good start on a 38-6 win over the Mules Saturday afternoon at Foster Field.

"It's pretty good to have this guy," UNK coach Josh Lynn said, looking at Davis.

The Loper senior quarterback had his best game of the year, rushing for 191 yards and three touchdowns while passing for 134 yards and a touchdown. He now has rushed for more than 3,000 yards in his career, only the third Loper player to reach that level and moved up to sixth all-time in passing yards.

"We was just clicking," Davis said.

Davis scored on a 21-yard run on UNK's third play from scrimmage to set the tone for the day. That dash down the field included a 40-yard reverse run by wideout Bailey Torres.

Davis then hit Torres for a 51-yard gain on the second boat race down the field. Davis then scored on a 14-yard run that included a nifty sidestep that left the entire Central Missouri defense swivel-headed.

A 64-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Joe Stiffend accounted for all the yards on the next drive that put UNK ahead 21-3.

"I'm going to tell you those are the hardest throws to make we're there that open," Davis said.

On the second play of the next drive, Davis found a gap in the Central Missouri pass rush and sprinted 68 yards to the end zone.

"Honestly, I'm just out there playing football at this point," Davis said. "Coach always preaches every day we always will have one man to beat and that's what I try to do. ... If I can make that one man miss, I'll get my chance to shine in the end zone."

He added another 40-yard run in the second half that helped set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Montrez Jackson.

UNK (3-1) finished with 366 yards on the ground and another 174 passing with the majority of the passing yards coming on three big plays of 40, 51 and 64 yards.

"We've had those opportunities earlier in the first two games, we just didn't execute very well," Lynn said. "Whether we had a protection flaw with the offensive line, whether we messed up a route or didn't get off a DB or something like that. All in all ... for us to be successful, when we take those shots, when we feel we've got something, we need to go execute and I didn't feel we did that very good in the first two games."

UNK could have had more yards, but Central Missouri dominated the time of possession and ran 79 plays to the Lopers' 52.

"These guys really worried us. I mean, good offensive skill guys, extremely good defensive front, and ... they're going to win some games, too," Lynn said. "They'd shown glimpses. They played three of the harder teams in the conference.

"They always catch you with a blitz where they can put up 21 points in a quarter. Our whole message this week was, 'avoid the blitz.'

Centra Missouri (0-4) never got the big play coach Josh Lamberson wanted, but there were a dozen or so plays that covered more than 10 yards. The Mules had five drives of more than 10 plays and three of them covered more than 55 yards. But none found the end zone.

"We've got some dogs on our defense and even though they're driving down the field, we're not going to give up. If we have a blade of grass to stand on, we're going to play as hard as we possibly can," said linebacker Jimmy Harrison, who had six tackles.

UNK's other inside linebacker, Jacey Nutter, led the team with 11 tackles and a sack. Safeties Darius Swanson and Tre O'Guinn had nine and eight tackles respectively.

The defense came up big on third and fourth down as Central Missouri only converted 4 of 15 third downs and 1 of 5 fourth downs. Several of the Mules' fourth-down attempts resulted in lost yardage.

"They showed a lot of rollouts, a lot of bootlegs and things like that, getting the quarterback outside the pocket," Lynn said. "We felt that edge pressure would be something that we could get home with. Another thing, too, is our interior defensive line ... stepped in there and made a couple of nice plays for stops down there."