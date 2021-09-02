Being Louie: Select group of UNK students wear mascot's antlers

“Mascots that are known around the country have mannerisms that never stop. I want to make sure the students understand. What would Louie do here? How can he engage the fans? I encourage thinking outside the box. I want to get students to create their own skits,” he said.

McCarty said, “Working along with the Spirit Squad, Louie helps to cultivate a fun and inclusive game day atmosphere for fans of all ages, as well as represents our campus out in the community at local events and appearances.”

The role of the handlers is critical, he said. “Walk through Disney World and you’ll see a handler with Donald Duck. He gets tired. He needs a break,” Teten said.

A lively Louie

Teten envisions elevating Louie’s presence around campus, in Kearney and beyond.

Teten believes the mascot is important because he keeps fans energized. “All games have exciting points, but when not so much is happening on the field, a mascot provides engagement. He’ll get students involved. It’s so awesome!”

Teten was thrilled to see eight students try out to be Louie in the spring tryouts. He envisions an expanded role for the mascot.