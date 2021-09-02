Being Louie: Select group of UNK students wear mascot's antlers

KEARNEY — Michelle Morales Garcia didn’t just step out of her comfort zone last spring. “I jumped out of it,” she said.
That leap paid off.
This fall, she will be one of two handlers who escort Louie the Loper at athletic events and more activities at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
A sociology major from Hastings, she didn’t rehearse a skit for the tryouts.
“I kind of winged it. I felt like I owned the stage. It was fun,” she said. She was “shocked and happy” when she learned she’d made it.
“I’m so excited to be part of this team,” she said.
CHOSEN FEW
This year’s Louie the Loper will be Govani Gonzalez and Darin Sazzmane. Handlers will be Morales Garcia and Delvan Del-Cid.
The four were among eight students who tried out for the role in early April.
What are handlers?
“Since it’s hard to see in the costume, it’s nice to have someone looking out for you, saying things like ‘Step here. Step up. There’s a kid right below you,” said Pete Yazvac, UNK’s assistant athletic director/media relations. “Ideally, the handlers learn the routines and possibly become Louie down the road.”
As the mascot of UNK, Louie is present at all UNK home athletic contests and other community events. Louie also works closely with the UNK Cheer Team and the UNK Sapphires to create a fun game day for the fans.
Tryouts included an in-person interview, a live audition in the Louie suit and a two-minute skit or routine to the music of the auditioning student’s choice. Those who audition also must do the fight song with the UNK Cheer Team and, finally, interact with the tots at the UNK Early Childhood Education Center.
Since Louie must work on weekends and keep his schedule flexible, Louie impersonators receive a $500 scholarship per semester. To ease the load a bit, tryouts for another Louie are slated for early fall.
A Clemson tie
Judges at the April competition included head cheerleading coach Krista Williams, head dance coach Sarah McCarty and Ryan Teten, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.
Teten served as the Clemson Tigers’ Tiger Cub mascot at Clemson University from 1996 to 1998, when he studied for a bachelor’s degree in political science and English. He said the Clemson Tiger mascot was introduced in 1954. The Tiger Cub entered the world in 1993.
At UNK, Teten will ran a training camp for Louie in August along with Williams and her cheer team. Teten taught Louie impersonators how the mascot walks and how he moves.
“Mascots that are known around the country have mannerisms that never stop. I want to make sure the students understand. What would Louie do here? How can he engage the fans? I encourage thinking outside the box. I want to get students to create their own skits,” he said.
McCarty said, “Working along with the Spirit Squad, Louie helps to cultivate a fun and inclusive game day atmosphere for fans of all ages, as well as represents our campus out in the community at local events and appearances.”
The role of the handlers is critical, he said. “Walk through Disney World and you’ll see a handler with Donald Duck. He gets tired. He needs a break,” Teten said.
A lively Louie
Teten envisions elevating Louie’s presence around campus, in Kearney and beyond.
Teten believes the mascot is important because he keeps fans energized. “All games have exciting points, but when not so much is happening on the field, a mascot provides engagement. He’ll get students involved. It’s so awesome!”
Teten was thrilled to see eight students try out to be Louie in the spring tryouts. He envisions an expanded role for the mascot.
“We wanted to establish not only who’s going to be Louie, but the story behind him. Other universities have stories about the origination of their mascot. At Clemson, any baby born within 50 miles of Clemson is given a little Tiger and a book,” he said.
“I want to do that here. I want to have little Lopers involved in everything, not just as a mascot but entertainment, to have a direct connection to every child in the community.”
Teten added, “Louie also should have the pride of representing UNK at so many events. We want him to be a staple of the community. It doesn’t matter if people come to Kearney for Cruise Nite or a hockey game, we want Louie to be around.”
Even birthday parties and other events aren’t out of the question as Teten envisions using Louie to help tie together UNK and the community.
As the Clemson Tiger Cub, Teten was unpaid (“I did it for the travel, for the incredible experience”) so he “raided the Dollar Store” for items to use in skits. Now, thanks partly to his input, those who impersonate Louie will get $500 per semester.
Teten also dreams of Louie competing at national cheerleading competitions, where squads often incorporate their mascots into their routines. “They practice basic lifts, things like that,” he said.
In 1996, a Clemson mascot finished third in the National Mascot Championships.
Teten said the Clemson Tiger has been photographed with U.S. Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.
For Louie the Loper, the sky’s the limit.