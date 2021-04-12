Bearcat baseball routs Links, falls to North Star

LINCOLN — The Kearney High baseball team split a pair of games Saturday at Lincoln, pounding out a 13-1 win over Lincoln High then losing a 2-1 pitchers’ duel with Lincoln North Star.

Against the Links, Kearney (7-8) scored in every inning after a scoreless first, and ended the game after six innings under the mercy rule.

Cale Conrad went 3 for 3 at the plate with a double, while Tanner Johnson was 2 for 2. Korben Rich was 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs and Seth Altwine was 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI.

Dawson Stutz was the winning pitcher, throwing four innings in relief of Ethan Mroczek. Stutz struck out five.

In the loss to North Star, the ’Gators scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the seventh to pull out the win even though Kearney had an 8-4 advantage in hits.

Rich doubled in the fourth inning, scoring Johnson for Kearney’s only run. Bruce and Johnson had two hits each.

Brayden Andersen was the tough-luck loser, striking out nine over 6 ²⁄³ innings.

Today, Kearney plays at Hastings before returning home to play Grand Island on Tuesday.