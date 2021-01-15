Balanced scoring, inside game keep Loper women undefeated

The Griffons’ length further added to the difficulties as they deflected passes and took away passing angles.

“It was something that took us a little bit of time to get accustomed to. Once we kind of got it figured out a little bit ... We settled in and were able to get a lot of open shots,” Eighmey said. “I think sometimes players will miss one or two and then they start to second-guess themselves and get a little bit hesitant from the perimeter.”

Inside, however, UNK showed its strength.

Led by Klaire Kirsch with 11 rebounds and Carlson with 10, UNK controlled the boards by a 53-29 margin. The rebounding helped UNK outscore Missouri Western 32-14 in the paint and 16-6 in second-chance points.

“Anytime you’re playing against a zone and you don’t shoot it great, it’s going to be challenging,” Eighmey said. “One thing I’m proud of our team for is we did not shoot the ball well against the zone and yet we found ways to manufacture enough points. Whether that was creating some turnovers and playing in transition, getting some easy layups there. Or, we had 18 offensive rebounds, so we were able to score 32 points in the paint and a lot of those were from offensive rebounds and putbacks.”