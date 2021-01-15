Balanced scoring, inside game keep Loper women undefeated

KEARNEY — Late in the first half, the unbeaten University of Nebraska at Kearney women were a lot closer to the two-win Missouri Western Griffons than they wanted.
Three-point shots weren’t falling. Free throws weren’t falling. And, even though the defense was holding up, the Griffons were within one, 18-17.
But during the last 2 1/2 minutes, Shiloh McCool got to the basket for three left-handed layups and Aspen Jansa drilled a 3-pointer to launch the Lopers to a 59-34 victory in which 11 Lopers put points on the board.
McCool “gave us a great boost,” UNK coach Carrie Eighmey said. “Our bench was big. ... That’s the beauty and the magic of our team. We have a lot of people who can step in and give us some good minutes and give us a boost when we need and in that second quarter, Shiloh was really big for us.”
The Lopers had 11 players put points on the board. McCool led the Lopers with 11 points and Brooke Carlson had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
But the points came slowly at the start. Thankfully for the Lopers, the defense pitched a near shutout, not allowing a point until a minute and a half remained in the first quarter.
“We needed to have close to a shutout in that first quarter because we were struggling to score early,” Eighmey said. “They did a good job with the zone. They do a good job of making something kind of look open, but it’s not really open.”
The Griffons’ length further added to the difficulties as they deflected passes and took away passing angles.
“It was something that took us a little bit of time to get accustomed to. Once we kind of got it figured out a little bit ... We settled in and were able to get a lot of open shots,” Eighmey said. “I think sometimes players will miss one or two and then they start to second-guess themselves and get a little bit hesitant from the perimeter.”
Inside, however, UNK showed its strength.
Led by Klaire Kirsch with 11 rebounds and Carlson with 10, UNK controlled the boards by a 53-29 margin. The rebounding helped UNK outscore Missouri Western 32-14 in the paint and 16-6 in second-chance points.
“Anytime you’re playing against a zone and you don’t shoot it great, it’s going to be challenging,” Eighmey said. “One thing I’m proud of our team for is we did not shoot the ball well against the zone and yet we found ways to manufacture enough points. Whether that was creating some turnovers and playing in transition, getting some easy layups there. Or, we had 18 offensive rebounds, so we were able to score 32 points in the paint and a lot of those were from offensive rebounds and putbacks.”
Missouri Western, shooting just 23% from the floor, was led by forward Logan Hughes with eight points.
n UNK 59, Mo. Western 34
Score by Quarters
MWSU (2-7)5 12 10 7 — 34
UNK (10-0)13 16 16 14 — 59
Missouri Western — Kyra Hogan 4, Logan Huges 8, Carmille Evand 2, Asia McCoy 5, Brionna Budgetts 5, Jordan Cunningham 3, Simone Rodney 6.
UNK — Brooke Carlson 10, Haley Simental 3, Maegan Holt 5, Klaire Kirsch 4, Kelsey Sanger 6, Elisa Backes 6, Meg Burns 3, Trinity Law 1, Shiloh McCool 11, Madison Dreckman 1, Aspen Jansa 9.