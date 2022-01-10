Badding's 29 points not enough to lift Loper men over Central Missouri

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney junior Parker Badding had the Midas touch Saturday evening.
The 6-2 guard from Carroll, Iowa, who had a career-high nine points earlier this year, lit up Central Missouri.
He scored all 21 points UNK put on the board the last 8 1/2 minutes of the first half, but it wasn’t enough as Central Missouri escaped with a 77-66 victory at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
Badding finished with 29 points. He was 6 of 7 from 3-point range in that 8 1/2 minute stretch, adding a free throw and a 2-point basket.
“The shots that he was making reminded me of some of the scrimmages ... where he’s playing like that. It’s just been a matter of getting in the game and in five or seven minutes or whatever, just making an impact,” UNK coach Kevin Lofton said. “With 15 games left, hopefully Parker can keep it going.”
When Badding went on his scoring spree, UNK trailed by seven. The Mules led by five at halftime and started the second half on a 10-4 run.
But Badding wasn’t through and his 3-pointer with 9:20 left gave UNK a 57-56 lead. From there, Central Missouri (7-5 overall, 4-5 MIAA) controlled the game.
“We hit a wall. ... When it looked like we were going to turn the corner, they turned up the defense a little bit and we just couldn’t get anything executed,” Lofton said. “We couldn’t get Darrian (Nebeker) or David (Simental) going down the stretch.”
Nebeker and Simental, UNK’s two leading scorers, combined for 12 points.
The Lopers’ main offensive threat was the 3-pointer. They made 12 of 22 with Badding 7 of 10 and Sean Evans, who was 5 of 7 from beyond the arc, finished with 17 points and was UNK’s only other double-figure scorer.
The Lopers (5-9, 1-7) played the second half without Austin Luger, who sat out with a knee injury.
Central Missouri had four players in double figures led by Gaven Pinkley with 16 points.
UNK is on the road this week playing at Missouri Western on Thursday and Northwest Missouri State on Saturday.