Bach breaks 10,000 Record, Arens close to steeple mark at Loper Invite

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney track and field team won eight events at the Loper Invitational Friday night at Kearney High School.

On a cool and windy day, the non-team scoring meet featured athletes from Fort Hays State, Black Hills State, South Dakota Mines and Wayne State, as well as NAIA schools and junior colleges.

Also this weekend, UNK had four men’s distance runners compete in the large and prestigious Mt. Sac Relays and Bryan Clay Invitational in California. That long trip paid off as Iowa sophomore Myles Bach broke the school-record at 10,000 meters (29:23.64), Ainsworth sophomore Ben Arens recorded the second fastest time (8:54.68) in the steeplechase and seniors Seth Simonson (3:48.65) and Luke Stuckey (3:46.65) had solid times in the 1,500.

At KHS, Ravenna freshman Jack Drahota won both the 110 (14.81) and 400 hurdles (54.37), Kearney sophomore Brayden Sorensen was again atop the high jump results (6-11), Wallace sophomore Micah Swedberg won the 400 (48.48) and was runner up in the 200 (21.99) with Giltner junior Alex Goracke (188-6) and Bridgeport senior Connor Wiggins (186-0) having season-best efforts in the hammer.

The Loper women saw Abie senior Rebekah Roh win the 400 (58.18) and be lead for the first place 4x4 relay team (3:58.63), Fremont freshman Mara Hemmer lead the way in the 800 (2:15.96) and Kansas sophomore Jaida McEwen win the javelin again (138-9).

Late Thursday night at Mt. Sac, Bach placed 14th out of 40 and was the second fastest D2 runner in the 10,000. His effort bests the previous Loper standard of 29:39.38, set by two-time NCAA qualifier Al Sanabria in 2012. On the national list, Bach is currently in the top 12. Next, Arens ranked 13th out of 71 in the steeple. He also was the second best D2 runner in the field with only five-time All-American Ivan Ivanov having a faster time (8:51.52) by a Loper in this event.

Arens ranks in the national top 10 at the moment.

Down the road at Azusa Pacific on Friday, Stuckey was 103rd and Simonson 119th in the 1,500. The D1-heavy field consisted of 149 runners spread over 12 heats. Stuckey turned in a season-best time with Simonson about a second off his top 2022 effort. Both were already on the national list in this event.

Back at the Loper Invite, Aurora sophomore Kyla Carlson, Kearney sophomore Nicole Messbarger and Gothenburg junior Hannah Anderson joined Roh on that first place 4x4 team. Messbarger (1:00.13) was also runner up to Roh in the 400. Finally on the women’s side, UNK had four of the top six in the 1,500 with Imperial senior Destiny Reinke (4:54.09) leading the way by coming in second.

Goracke now ranks 20th in D2 in the hammer with Wiggins cracking the all-time top 10 with his career-best effort. Next, Goracke was runner up in the shot (51-7) with Creighton sophomore Alex Homan third in the pole vault (15-5).

UNK is at Emporia State next Saturday.