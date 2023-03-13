CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — University of Nebraska at Kearney senior Austin Eldredge had two takedowns and racked up six near fall points to win the 174-pound national title match, 12-4, over previously unbeaten Abner Romero of St. Cloud State Saturday night in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

The seventh-ranked Lopers came in with six qualifiers and finished with three All-Americans. Heavyweight Lee Herrington was seventh with Billy Higgins sixth at 184 pounds.

UNK scored 43 team points to finish eighth, marking the 21st straight year of the tournament the program has finished in the top eight.

MIAA member Central Oklahoma (121) won the national title with Lander of South Carolina a distant second (78).

Eldredge came in as the third seed and recorded two 16-0 tech falls on Friday to reach this morning's semifinals. He finishes the season with 14 tech falls, among the best totals in the NCAA.

Romero came in 20-0 and was the defending 174-pound national champion.

Eldredge finishes the year 28-4 and is 70-13 in his career at UNK. He could be a rare seventh-year "Super Senior" next season.

Higgins, the top seed at 184, aggravated an old injury in warmups and fell to fourth-seeded Logan Hall of Lander, 3-2, in the semis. Higgins then lost to eighth-seeded Matt Weinberg in a consolation match and Higgins (26-5), a two-time All-American, medically forfeited out of the tournament.

Herrington finishes the year 27-6 after a win in the seventh-place match. He used an early takedown to beat Minot (N.D.) State's Jake Swirple, 3-2. Earlier, Herrington fell to returning national champ Darrell Mason of Minnesota State, 8-3.