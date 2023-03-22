COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa – Augustana sophomore Hailey Houston threw a complete game one-hitter and senior catcher Gracey Brink scored with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as the Vikings swept a doubleheader with the University of Nebraska at Kearney, 7-0 and 2-1, Tuesday afternoon in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

In Game 1, Houston fanned seven and worked around four walks a single from sophomore Sydney Thomason to improve to 6-2. She threw 59 strikes over 101 pitches.

At the plate, the Vikings (13-8) took control with a five-run second that featured a two-out, infield bloop single. That opened the floodgates as two doubles, two walks and a single followed.

For UNK (12-16), junior Stacy Bott allowed two earned over 5⅓ innings of relief.

The nightcap was a pitchers' duel between UNK freshman Faith Gaynor (5-7) and Augie's Lexi Lander (5-4). Gaynor allowed only one earned run on six hits in 6⅔ innings. Lander needed just 82 pitches to get through seven full innings and fanned seven.

Brink smacked a two-out double to right center in the bottom of the seventh while tied 1-1. Abby Lien followed with a twisting ground ball down the first-base line, scoring Brink.

For UNK, junior right fielder Patia Wolfe went 2 for 3 and senior third baseman Avery Wood was 1 for 1 with a run, a sacrifice bunt and steal.

UNK's next action is an MIAA doubleheader Saturday at Fort Hays State.