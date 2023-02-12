KEARNEY – The UNK women's tennis team lost to Augustana and Cowley C.C. (Kan.) by 4-2 scores Sunday at the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center.

UNK (8-2) and Augustana (4-0) are receiving votes in the Division II Top 25 poll. The Cowley Tigers (1-1) are ranked second in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Against Augustana, UNK dropped the doubles point as Augustan won at No. 1 (6-4) and No. 3 (6-2). UNK sophomores Masha Hatouka and Narindra Ranaivo won 6-4 at No. 2.

In singles, Ranaivo, ranked 20th, upset 17th-ranked Ocala Senem 7-5, 7-5 to tally UNK's first point, and Melisa Becerra managed a three-set win at No. 2 to record the Lopers other point.

The Vikings won three other singles matches in straight sets to seal the win.

Cowley's lineup, made up of NJCAA nationally-ranked players, took the doubles point and won three singles matches. An No. 3, Ranavio overcame 10th-ranked Isid Hernandez 7-6, 6-2 and Becerra prevailed in another three-set match.

UNK sophomore Alexis Bernthal led 13th-ranked Ntokozo Zunga, 4-6, 6-4, 2-1 when the match was stopped.

UNK is off until competing in the ITA Division II National Indoor Championships Feb. 24-26 at the Grundy Center.