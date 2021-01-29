At UNK: Defensive coordinator Scott Lewis returning to St. Francis (Pa.) University

LORETTO, Pa. – Saint Francis head football coach Chris Villarrial has announced the return of Saint Francis alum and two-time All-America honoree Scott Lewis as the program’s defensive coordinator.

Lewis spent the last four seasons at the University of Nebraska at Kearney as the Lopers’ defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach. With the defense under his direction, Lewis helped the Lopers improve from 37 points per game allowed the year before his arrival to an average of 24 per contest in his final two full seasons. UNK was undefeated in an abbreviated fall 2020 campaign after Lewis helped increase the program’s win total in each of his three full seasons on the staff. The Lopers enjoyed the fourth postseason victory in program history in 2019.

“I’m proud to introduce Scott Lewis as our next defensive coordinator,” said Villarrial. “Scott is an alumnus of the university and was a two time All-American as a linebacker for us. He understands the university’s mission and what it takes to be a champion in the classroom and on the field. Scott possesses the grit and knowledge to develop a tough defense with a championship mindset and brings the energy we are looking for to push our defense to the next level.”