At UNK: Defensive coordinator Scott Lewis returning to St. Francis (Pa.) University

LORETTO, Pa. – Saint Francis head football coach Chris Villarrial has announced the return of Saint Francis alum and two-time All-America honoree Scott Lewis as the program’s defensive coordinator.
Lewis spent the last four seasons at the University of Nebraska at Kearney as the Lopers’ defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach. With the defense under his direction, Lewis helped the Lopers improve from 37 points per game allowed the year before his arrival to an average of 24 per contest in his final two full seasons. UNK was undefeated in an abbreviated fall 2020 campaign after Lewis helped increase the program’s win total in each of his three full seasons on the staff. The Lopers enjoyed the fourth postseason victory in program history in 2019.
“I’m proud to introduce Scott Lewis as our next defensive coordinator,” said Villarrial. “Scott is an alumnus of the university and was a two time All-American as a linebacker for us. He understands the university’s mission and what it takes to be a champion in the classroom and on the field. Scott possesses the grit and knowledge to develop a tough defense with a championship mindset and brings the energy we are looking for to push our defense to the next level.”
Prior to his time in Kearney, Lewis helped improve the Eastern New Mexico defense in his second stint in Portales. Lewis’ defensive unit in his two seasons as defensive coordinator recorded 47 turnovers and 56 sacks and ranked 15th nationally against the rush. In his final season at ENMU, the ‘Hounds posted their best scoring defense in a decade.
“I am excited and thankful to accept the position of defensive coordinator at Saint Francis University,” said Lewis. “As a former SFU student-athlete, I am very excited to work with our players and develop them both on and off the field. I want to express my gratitude and appreciation to Fr. Malachi, our athletic director James Downer and head coach Chris Villarrial for giving me the opportunity to carry on the great tradition of Saint Francis. Go Red Flash!”
Lewis returns to an alma mater at which he is one of the most accomplished defensive players in program history. His 524 career tackles rank fifth in the FCS record book, while his 12.2 tackles per game place him third all-time. Lewis ranked in the top 12 nationally in tackles in each of his four seasons in Loretto and was a four-time All-NEC pick, 2007 NEC Defensive Rookie of the Year, and a two-time All-America selection.
The native of South Fork and Bishop McCort grad will begin his second stint on Villarrial’s staff in 2021. Lewis served as the Red Flash’s special teams coordinator and linebackers coach for the 2014 season before accepting the defensive coordinator positions at Eastern New Mexico and UNK.
Lewis is a 2011 graduate of Saint Francis with a Bachelor of Arts in History. He holds a Masters in Physical Education from Eastern New Mexico.
Loper softball team picked 10th in MIAA preseason poll; season begins Friday
KEARNEY — The Nebraska-Kearney softball team has been picked 10th in the MIAA preseason coaches’ poll.
The Lopers received 64 points to be ahead of Missouri Southern State, Northwest Missouri State, Newman and Lincoln. Right ahead of UNK is rival Fort Hays State (77).
Central Oklahoma, the 2019 MIAA regular-season and tournament champion, is the preseason favorite but Rogers State is close behind.
UCO tallied 159 points and six first-place votes with Rogers State at 154 points and seven first-place nods.
In the national preseason Top 25 poll, Rogers is No. 18 with the Bronchos among others receiving votes.
In 2019 UNK went 20-24 (12-14) to finish in 10th place in the standings, just two games out of fifth. Last year during a COVID-shortened season the team went 13-13 (3-3) and was tied for seventh when play was halted. The majority of that squad returns including 2019 All-Region selections Carlee Liesch and Haleigh Hoefs. The 22-player roster features 14 upperclassmen and six newcomers.
The Lopers, led by second-year head coach Katie Ackermann, spend the first four weekends (16 scheduled games) on the road, beginning Feb. 5, in Lubbock, Texas.
UNK will play four games over two days in the Lubbock Sports Collegiate Invite.
MIAA Preseason Poll
1, Central Oklahoma (6) 159 points; 2, Rogers State (7) 154; 3, Missouri Western (1) 145; 4, Central Missouri 138; 5, Washburn 115; 6, Emporia State 102; 7, Northeastern State 101; 8, Fort Hays State 77; 9, Pittsburg State 69; 10, Nebraska-Kearney 64; 11, Missouri Southern 62; 12, Northwest Missouri State 48; 13, Newman 25; 14, Lincoln 15.
UNK wrestlers roll to win over Central Missouri
KEARNEY — The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team used four forfeits, two pins and two tech falls to easily get past Central Missouri, 49-6, Thursday at Cushing Coliseum.
With the regular season already winding down UNK improves to 8-3 while the Mules fall 0-5. Kearney has now outscored UCM by a margin of 143-6 the past three years.
Recording first-period falls were junior Terrell Garraway (174 pounds) and redshirt freshman Joseph Reimers (197) with senior Josh Portillo (125) and junior Austin Eldredge (184) having first-period tech falls. Redshirt freshman Wyatt Hayes earned UNK’s other on-the-mat win with a 7-4 decision at 165 pounds.
UNK heads to Newman and nationally ranked Central Oklahoma next weekend.