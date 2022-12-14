Assistants Levi Gallas, Jake Willrich to lead UNK football through transition

KEARNEY — University of Nebraska at Kearney Athletic Director Marc Bauer said Wednesday that Levi Gallas and Jake Willrich will serve as co-interim head coaches for the football program following the departure of head coach Josh Lynn.

Gallas is the Lopers' defensive coordinator and defensive line coach and has been at UNK since 2017. Willrich is the special teams coordinator, secondary coach and lead academic coach and has been a Loper for the past seven years.

“We appreciate Coach Gallas and Coach Willrich’s willingness to provide the needed guidance of the day-to-day operations during this transition and provide stability and continuity for the program, giving current and incoming student-athletes reassurance and confidence that they will continue to be supported in their academic and football endeavors,” Bauer said.

UNK will move with urgency in the replacement of Lynn, who was the 18th head coach in school history. He recently announced plans to be the head coach at Division II-member West Texas A&M University. With the holiday break approaching, recruiting season in session (Division II signing date is Feb. 1) and the transfer portal open, Bauer hopes to name a head coach by the end of the month.

“As we near the end of the fall semester and enter the holiday season, it is imperative that we move quickly and diligently through the hiring process," Bauer said. "Although we are grateful for what Coach Lynn has done for the rise of our football program, we must turn our focus to our current student-athletes, recruits, and coaching staff.

“Knowing that time is of the essence, we began the search process upon being notified of Coach Lynn’s decision. Moving forward, we are confident that we will find a head coach that is the right fit for our program, campus, and community.”

UNK went 8-3 this past fall, spending time in the national and regional rankings, tying for third place in the MIAA, having two All-Americans, 13 other all-league selections and a Harlon Hill Trophy finalist.