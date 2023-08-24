KEARNEY — In less than a week, the University of Nebraska at Kearney volleyball team will go where no volleyball team has gone before.

Memorial Stadium, with it’s 90,000 seats, home of the Nebraska Cornhusker football team, will see its first volleyball match when the 16th-ranked Lopers take on fourth-ranked Wayne State in Volleyball Day in Nebraska.

UNK senior outside hitter Emersen Cyza said she is “super excited” to be part of the festivities.

“We heard on a weekday or on a weekend and then we had a couple days off. So that next time getting in the gym I was like, ‘This is for something big now.’”

Big, yes. But not do-or-die. The UNK-Wayne State match, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, is an exhibition match that won’t count on either team’s record. That eases the mind for coach Rick Squiers.

“We’re both hitting the road, flying out the next morning so you’re still going to deal with it and compete, but in the back of your mind, it’s still secondary to what you’re doing that weekend,” he said.

UNK officially opens the season Sept. 1 at the Westminster Invitational in Salt Lake City, Utah, against Oklahoma Baptist and Texas Women’s University. Wayne State opens the same day in the Concordia-Irvine Tournament in California.

Besides playing a top-five team, Squiers worries about the unfamiliar setting, the weather and all the unknowns.

He said he’s not sure how his players feel.

“I think they’re excited about the whole novelty of it and that we’re included. It’s a sellout and all of that,” he said. “I know we would sure hate to be reading about it and not be a part of it if there were other Division II teams in the mix.”

The event celebrates Nebraska’s love affair with volleyball. More than 90,000 tickets have been sold with the main attraction being a match between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Nebraska-Omaha Mavericks. A concert will conclude the evening.

No one expects a full stadium for the UNK-Wayne State match that opens the evening, but “toward the end of our game, I’m sure that’s when people will start showing up. So hopefully we can show them what we’re all about,” Cyza said.

For Loper senior Lauren Taubenheim, who grew up in Lincoln, wrapping her mind around the idea of playing volleyball in the Cornhuskers’ football stadium is difficult.

“I would say at first I was a little shocked. I kind of thought it was a joke at first, but once it really kicked in that we will actually be playing there, I would say that the closer it gets, the more excited I get.

“I grew up going to Husker football games. So the thought of playing in the same place that they’ve been is crazy.”

Cyza grew up a Husker fan in Alliance.

“I’m sure walking out on the field is going to be a bit different and intimidating. ... It’ll be nerve-wracking for the first couple of plays and then after that, I think will be good.”

Everyone anticipates a high level of anxiety and nervousness. But they will have to make adjustments to playing outdoors.

What if it rains? What if the wind blows? How hot will it be? With sweat and humidity, how slick will the playing surface be?

There are a lot of questions to answer for players who haven’t played outdoors very often.

“We play some sand for fun sometimes, but nothing quite like this before,” Taubenheim said.

Cyza said even a slight breeze will make playing conditions difficult.

Even with all the unknowns, the players expect Wednesday’s match will be one of the highlights of their careers.

“I’m expecting, obviously, a ton of people. I’m sure it’ll be loud,” Taubenheim said. “I think people will be really excited to be there and it’s just gonna be really cool that there’s us (Division II) teams there and, the other game obviously, just to show the level of volleyball in Nebraska. I think that’ll be cool for the fans to see.”

