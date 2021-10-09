Another MIAA Saturday showdown

KEARNEY — Coughing up a 21-point lead in the second half last week at Fort Hays State may put a burr under the saddle of the University of Nebraska at Kearney football team.
At least that’s what UNK coach Josh Lynn hopes.
“I think it’s rejuvenated us a little bit. It definitely sends the message to our football team that we have to play four quarters,” he said. “You get that first loss and, to do what you want to do, you have to buckle down and get ready to play the rest of the season.”
The rest of the season for the Lopers starts at 2 p.m. today (Saturday) when Missouri Western visits Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.
The Griffons come into the game with two wins to their credit, but one of them is a victory over Fort Hays State. The other is over Emporia State. Four of their five games have been decided by a touchdown or less.
“It’s the same song and dance, right?” Lynn said. “ Gosh, you look at the MIAA, the top seven team’s ... they’re all good.
“Whoever gets out there and steps on the field is probably going to win the game.”
Defense is Missouri Western’s flagship this year. Three defensive touchdowns helped them beat Fort Hays 38-31 in the second week of the season.
“They’re very good on defense, very fast on defense, maybe the fastest defense we’ve seen all year long,” Lynn said.
Fifth-year senior Evan Chohon, a Columbus Scotus graduate, has made 62 tackles this year, which ranks third in Division II.
Lynn hopes the Missouri Western defense will have a lot of time to spend on the field. He felt the Loper defense was on the field “way too much in the second half” in the loss to Fort Hays.
To get off the field quicker, Lynn said the Lopers will have to generate a better pass rush and improve coverage in the secondary.
“Our pass defense needs to get better, and the next thing is that we need to continue to throw the ball effectively,” he said.
Quarterback TJ Davis completed his first nine passes and finished 12 of 15, his highest completion percentage of his career. He went over the 200-yard mark passing for the second straight game. He now ranks seventh in Division II in passing efficiency.
On the ground, he has scored a touchdown for the 15th straight game.
Lynn said throughout the first five games of season he has seen opponents do many things to get the ball out of Davis’ hands.
“It’s kind of hard just to stop him with our option attack, our triple option attack or double option attack, and then him throwing the ball. Then there’s still the capability of scrambling,” Lynn said.