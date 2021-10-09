Another MIAA Saturday showdown

“They’re very good on defense, very fast on defense, maybe the fastest defense we’ve seen all year long,” Lynn said.

Fifth-year senior Evan Chohon, a Columbus Scotus graduate, has made 62 tackles this year, which ranks third in Division II.

Lynn hopes the Missouri Western defense will have a lot of time to spend on the field. He felt the Loper defense was on the field “way too much in the second half” in the loss to Fort Hays.

To get off the field quicker, Lynn said the Lopers will have to generate a better pass rush and improve coverage in the secondary.

“Our pass defense needs to get better, and the next thing is that we need to continue to throw the ball effectively,” he said.

Quarterback TJ Davis completed his first nine passes and finished 12 of 15, his highest completion percentage of his career. He went over the 200-yard mark passing for the second straight game. He now ranks seventh in Division II in passing efficiency.

On the ground, he has scored a touchdown for the 15th straight game.

Lynn said throughout the first five games of season he has seen opponents do many things to get the ball out of Davis’ hands.