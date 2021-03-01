All 10 UNK wrestlers qualify for national championships

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The top-ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team qualified all 10 members of its lineup for the national championships as all of them advanced into the finals at the NCAA Super Region VI Championships Sunday night at Grand Junction.

The Lopers scored 121.5 points to win the regional for a third straight year and its 17th regional title since 2000.

The Lopers went a combined 24-5 on the day and started 15-0.

The criteria for reaching the NCAA Championships changed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The region was allotted 17 qualifiers — 10 champions and seven wild cards — for the national meet March 12-13 at St. Louis. The head coaches determined the wild cards at the conclusion of the meet.

UNK went 5-5 in the finals and capped the day with a win in a “true” second-place match. All of the second-place finishers were selected by the coaches as wild cards to represent the region at nationals.

UNK’s Wesley Dawkins (133 pounds), Nick James (141), Jacob Wasser (157), Terrell Garraway (174) and Lee Herrington (285) won their weight classes.

Runners-up were Matt Malcom (165), Josh Portillo (125), Sam Turner (149), Austin Eldredge (184) and Joseph Reimers (184).