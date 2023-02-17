KEARNEY – Wes Ferguson ran the second-fastest 600 meters in NCAA Division II history Friday and the Lopers set three other school records at meets in Kearney and Lincoln.

At the Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, Ferguson not only broke an 11-year-old school mark at 600, but also turned in the second fastest time in Division II history. His one-minute, 15.96-second time was nearly two seconds faster than runner-up Niko Schultz of UNL and almost four seconds better than Matt Shipp's UNK record set in 2012 and just off the 1:15.31 turned in by Colorado State-Pueblo's Thomas Staines in February 2019.

Ferguson now holds UNK indoor records in the 600, 800 (1:48.25) and 1,000 (2:23.80) and is a member of the fastest distance medley and 4x400 relay teams. His time in the 1,000 also ranks top in D2 history.

To cap the evening, Ferguson was the anchor for the second-place 4x400 relay team (3:16.88).

Earlier, Swedberg placed third out of 27 in the 400 with a school-record 48.45. That bested the 48.50 Casey Marsh ran 21 years ago.

Freshman Tanner Cooper won the 800 (1:54.37) in Lincoln with sophomore Payton Davis winning the 3,000 (8:27.50).

At UNK's Cushing Coliseum, Brayden Sorensen cleared a season-best 7-0¼ to easily win the high jump. Gabrielle Oborny went 12-5¼ to beat the UNK record of 12-4¾ set by Brooke Frederick in 2014.

In the throws, redshirt freshman Lily Novacek won the weight throw (59-5¾) with McCook redshirt sophomore Makenzie Smith having a season-best toss to win the shot (45-4¼). For the men, Alex Goracke won the weight throw (62-8) and the shot put (54-5½).

Alex Homan won the vault with a season-best 16-5¼.

The MIAA Indoor Championships are next Friday-Sunday at Pittsburg State.