16 Lopers place in college wrestling's largest tournament

KEARNEY — The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team had 16 placers Saturday at the annual Younes Hospitality Open at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.
The event, the largest collegiate open tournament in the country, drawing more than 600 wrestlers competing on 16 mats, ran for nearly 12 hours.
UNK had 10 in the top six in the “Elite” Division and six more in the top six in the “Amateur” Division. Overall, 30 Lopers combined for 84 wins on the long day.
Placing first in the Elite bracket were Loper super seniors Josh Portillo (125 pounds) and Matt Malcom (165).
Junior Austin Eldredge (184) took second and sophomores Billy Higgins (174) and Nick James (141) finished third.
Junior Lee Herrington (285 was fourth with senior Hayden Prince (197) fifth.
Coming in sixth were senior Jonathan Killingsworth (141) and juniors Jacobi Deal (174) and Jacari Deal (184).
Portillo, ranked 10th in D2, went 4-0 in the tourney and allowed just four points.
Malcom reached 100 career wins in dominating fashion. Ranked second in the country, he had two falls, two tech falls and an 8-0 major to move to 6-0 on the year and get to 101 career victories as a Loper.
Eldredge had back-to-back 16-0 tech falls to start the day before getting past Martin Verhaeghe of Fort Hays, 9-6. In the finals he fell to Colorado Mines’ Anderson Salisbury in a Top 10 matchup.
Herrington rebounded from a first-round loss to win five in a row, three by fall.
True freshman Daniel DeRosier (133) led the way in the Amateur bracket by coming in third. Placing fifth were freshmen Brody Arrants (149) and Dylan Vodicka (184) with first-year Lopers Tyler Collins (157), Crew Howard (285) and Bishop Murray (125) finishing sixth.
DeRosier went 5-1 with two falls and a 5-3 sudden-victory decision over Dyson Kunz of D1 Northern Colorado.
Murray had an 18-2 tech fall among his four wins with Collins having five wins, two by fall.
The Loper varsity heads to the Division 1-laden Cliff Keen Las Vegas Open in two weeks.