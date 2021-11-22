16 Lopers place in college wrestling's largest tournament

KEARNEY — The second-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney wrestling team had 16 placers Saturday at the annual Younes Hospitality Open at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds.

The event, the largest collegiate open tournament in the country, drawing more than 600 wrestlers competing on 16 mats, ran for nearly 12 hours.

UNK had 10 in the top six in the “Elite” Division and six more in the top six in the “Amateur” Division. Overall, 30 Lopers combined for 84 wins on the long day.

Placing first in the Elite bracket were Loper super seniors Josh Portillo (125 pounds) and Matt Malcom (165).

Junior Austin Eldredge (184) took second and sophomores Billy Higgins (174) and Nick James (141) finished third.

Junior Lee Herrington (285 was fourth with senior Hayden Prince (197) fifth.

Coming in sixth were senior Jonathan Killingsworth (141) and juniors Jacobi Deal (174) and Jacari Deal (184).

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Portillo, ranked 10th in D2, went 4-0 in the tourney and allowed just four points.